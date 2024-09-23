LOST MARY champions reasonable regulatory framework for vaping

Regulators urged to empower transition by giving adult users informed choice

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World-leading vaping brand LOST MARY today mapped out a regulatory framework to reasonably regulate the vaping industry in the US, in a keynote speech delivered at 2024 New Approaches Conference in New York City.

This reiterates the vaping brand's long-standing commitment to positively influencing public health by providing adult smokers and ex-smokers with alternative products to transition.

"Vaping's key role in harm reduction is largely underestimated while rampant counterfeits cast a shadow in the US, undermining the effective role vapes play in helping adult smokers transition," said Frankie Chen, LOST MARY's Head of Communications in the Americas. "It is a tipping point for us to build trust for this industry, otherwise our mission to end smoking would never be accomplished."

In the speech, LOST MARY calls on regulators to empower adult smokers to make informed choices while advocating a fair, transparent, evidence-based regulatory framework and effective enforcement with deep engagement of all stakeholders against counterfeits.

LOST MARY accentuates the vital role vaping products play in helping smokers transition with solid and independent evidence.

For example, the August research by Action on Smoking and Health highlights that 2.7 million UK adult ex-smokers who quit in the last five years used a vape in their last quit attempt; fruits, as the most popular flavors, are preferred by 47% of adult vapers in the UK.

The brand has also addressed the challenges suffered by the harm-reduction industry, particularly regulators' stifling of innovation and the proliferation of counterfeits in the US.

Staying true to its initiatives of leading industry innovations and global collaboration against counterfeits, LOST MARY has also outlined its commitment to ensuring vape safety standards through innovation, the protection of minors, and the combating of counterfeits in partnership with stakeholders, including but not limited to regulators, trade associations, distributors, retailers, among others.

New Approaches conference was founded as a collaboration between public health professionals, tobacco control advocates, public policy experts, and technology innovators working on cutting-edge research and commercialization of technologies and policies that aim to end smoking.

