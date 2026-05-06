LOST MARY debuts its first transparent-pod product

Strong throat hits with intense bursts of flavor and vapor

A transparent pod with a 360° wraparound display for visibility

Up to 55,000 puffs delivered in a compact device

AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global vaping innovator LOST MARY introduces VIZ, the brand's first product with a see-through, 360° wraparound pod.

With this transparent design, VIZ features an exquisite, clear structure that integrates an LED display within the pod, offering full visibility of both e-liquid levels and visual effects, while delivering up to 55,000 puffs in a sleek form.

LOST MARY VIZ

Engineered with triple-layered atomization technology, the product delivers a full-bodied flavor, rich vapor, and a strong throat hit.

Strong Kick, Layered Full-bodied Flavor

Powered by three mesh coils, VIZ redefines the vaping experience through its triple-layer atomizing mechanism, creating a multi-dimensional synergy where vaping performance meets flavor profiles. It delivers a smooth yet powerful kick alongside an instant burst of flavor and vapor, a rich and full-bodied taste and a sustained flavor profile that is consistently fresh from the first hit to the last.

VIZ offers a curated lineup of 20 flavors, combining top choices among US adult vapers with LOST MARY's signature flavors, including Cool Mint, Blue Razz Ice, Watermelon Ice, and Mexico Mango. Each flavor is enhanced through triple-layer atomization technology.

See-through Design, Full-circle Display

As LOST MARY's first-ever product with a transparent pod, VIZ boasts an all-around LED screen in the pod, revealing e-liquid levels from every angle. This allows adult users to monitor usage at a glance while combining functionality with a bold, next-generation design.

Designed to deliver a more immersive and futuristic experience, the all-around display illuminates with each puff in a pulse-like pattern, creating a dynamic interactive experience while simultaneously displaying battery level, vaping mode, and device status.

Slim Build, Real Big-puff Count

Coupled with a high liquid volume in a compact form, its crystal-clear design helps eliminate users' concerns about running out, a clarity this big-puff product offers in real use scenarios.

Despite its sleek and portable size, the device delivers up to 55,000 puffs, ensuring a satisfying experience throughout the vaping journey.

About LOST MARY

Global vaping innovator LOST MARY is dedicated to discovering the value of vaping, setting the trend, and benchmarking the quality. LOST MARY is now present in over 50 global markets, where tens of millions of adult users prefer its products. As of now, the brand owns over 200 patents worldwide.

For more information, please visit lostmary.com.

SOURCE LOST MARY