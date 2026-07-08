Lost Money on ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC. (ADMA)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

ADMA Biologics projected 20% ASCENIV revenue growth in 2025, but a short-seller report alleges the real figure was a 3% decline, with the gap driven entirely by an alleged channel stuffing scheme.

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP highlights the contrast between ADMA Biologics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ADMA) public growth projections and the results alleged by independent research. A securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased ADMA securities between August 9, 2024 and March 25, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses from ADMA's alleged misrepresentations. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

ADMA reported ASCENIV net revenues of $362.5 million for 2025, reflecting approximately 20% year-over-year growth. According to Culper Research, absent an alleged channel stuffing scheme, ASCENIV revenues actually declined approximately 3%. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 10, 2026.

The Promise

ADMA told investors a compelling story throughout the Class Period. ASCENIV, the Company's flagship immunoglobulin therapy, was presented as a premium specialty biologic commanding approximately 900 per gram. SEC filings showed ASCENIV revenues surging from 92.6 million in 2023 to $362.5 million in 2025. The Company certified that its disclosure controls and internal controls over financial reporting were effective at the reasonable assurance level. Revenue recognition policies stated that product revenue was recognized when the customer had control over the product and the performance obligation was satisfied.

The Reality

Culper Research's March 24, 2026 report painted a starkly different picture. The action claims that payors treated ASCENIV as functionally identical to standard IVIGs available at a fraction of the price, imposing strict prior authorization requirements, step edits, and outright denials. Providers allegedly slowed their ordering. Distributors were reportedly left holding excess inventory. Yet ADMA's reported revenue figures continued climbing.

The Numbers: Promised vs. Actual

ASCENIV 2023 revenue: $92.6 million

ASCENIV 2025 reported revenue: $362.5 million (reported +20% YoY growth)

ASCENIV 2025 estimated real revenue change: approximately -3% YoY, per Culper Research

ASCENIV pricing premium: approximately $900/gram (6-10x standard IVIGs)

Related party purchases disclosed to investors: 0.1 million to 0.4 million from GenesisB

Related party sales to Genesis BioPharma Services (operating from ADMA headquarters): not disclosed

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The complaint contends ADMA shipped unwanted amounts of ASCENIV to distributors to create an appearance of heightened demand. This practice, known as channel stuffing, allegedly inflated reported revenues throughout the Class Period. The lawsuit further asserts that sales to Genesis BioPharma Services, an entity operating out of ADMA's own corporate headquarters and appearing to be controlled by Vice Chairman Jerrold Grossman, were never disclosed as related party transactions in any SEC filing. Instead, filings disclosed only purchases from the similarly named GenesisBPS.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your ADMA investment losses or call (212) 363-7500.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The gap between ADMA's reported 20% ASCENIV growth and the estimated 3% decline alleged by independent research raises serious questions about the accuracy of the Company's public statements." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 10, 2026

Submit your information to join the ADMA recovery effort or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ADMA Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the ADMA lawsuit allege?A: The complaint alleges ADMA made materially false or misleading statements regarding ASCENIV revenue recognition, internal control effectiveness, and related party transactions during the Class Period. When the alleged channel stuffing scheme was exposed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did ADMA allegedly mislead investors?A: The class period runs from August 9, 2024 to March 25, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through Culper Research's report on March 24, 2026, which detailed channel stuffing allegations and an undisclosed related party distributor.

Q: What do ADMA investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my ADMA shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline?A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP