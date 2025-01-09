Lost Money on Applied Therapeutics, Inc.(APLT)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT).

Shareholders who purchased shares of APLT during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: January 3, 2024 to December 2, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, on November 27, 2024, Applied Therapeutics issued a press release announcing that it had received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the New Drug Application (NDA) for govorestat, the Company's lead drug candidate. The CRL indicated that the FDA completed its review of the application and determined that it was unable to approve the NDA in its current form citing deficiencies in the clinical application. Following this news, the price of Applied Therapeutics' common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $10.21 per share on November 26, 2024, Applied Therapeutics' stock price fell to $8.57 per share on November 27, 2024 before falling further to $2.03 on November 29, 2024 and $1.75 per share on December 2, 2024, a total decline of more than 80%. After market hours on December 2, 2024, Applied Therapeutics disclosed it received a "warning letter" from the FDA referring to the clinical trial issues underlying the CRL. Applied Therapeutics' disclosure of the "warning letter" prompted a further decline in the stock price as investors discovered the seriousness and severity of the Company's clinical trial errors. From a closing market price of $1.75 per share on December 2, 2024, Applied Therapeutics' stock price fell to $1.69 per share on December 3, 2024 before falling further to $1.38 per share on December 4, 2024 and $1.29 per share on December 5, 2024.

DEADLINE: February 18, 2025

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of APLT during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is February 18, 2025.

