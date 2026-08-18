Lost Money on Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR).

Shareholders who purchased shares of CAR during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/avis-budget-group-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=201493&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: February 20, 2025 to April 21, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company deceived the investing public; (ii) caused the market price of Avis shares to trade above its true value; and (iii) caused class members to purchase or acquire Avis shares at artificially inflated prices that did not reflect the stock's true value during the class period. In furtherance of their unlawful scheme, plan, or course of conduct, defendants took the actions alleged herein.

DEADLINE: September 29, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/avis-budget-group-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=201493&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of CAR during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is September 29, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm