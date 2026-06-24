Lost Money on BitGo Holdings, Inc. (BTGO)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on How BitGo's 'Strong and Resilient' Reassurances Allegedly Negated Risk Disclosures, Costing Investors Millions

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: January 22, 2025 through May 13, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. When consistent reassurances about business fundamentals effectively override cautionary language, shareholders may be left without the information they need to make informed decisions," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq., managing partner of Levi & Korsinsky, LLP.

BitGo shares lost over 57% from their $18.00 IPO price, closing at $7.67 after the Company disclosed a $14.8 million net loss for 2025 and margins that had collapsed by more than half. The Court has set August 7, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

How 'Strong and Resilient' Language Allegedly Undermined Risk Warnings

The lawsuit asserts that BitGo's Offering Documents and subsequent public communications contained a fundamental contradiction. While the Company acknowledged that "significant price increases or declines in digital assets can substantially influence the value of the assets on our platform, directly impacting our revenue due to our percentage-based fee model," management simultaneously and repeatedly assured investors that "the fundamentals of our business continue to be strong and resilient over time." As alleged, these consistent reassurances effectively negated the cautionary language about digital asset price volatility, leaving shareholders without a genuine understanding of the risks they faced.

The Pattern of Alleged Reassurance That Overrode Caution

The Offering Documents acknowledged revenue was tied to a "percentage-based fee model" sensitive to asset prices, yet stated business fundamentals were "strong and resilient over time"

Management claimed trading activity had been "progressively increasing since our inception," as alleged , creating an impression of momentum that minimized volatility risk

, creating an impression of momentum that minimized volatility risk The action claims that Assets on Platform growth from $17.0 billion to $104.0 billion was presented as evidence of durability, while the subsequent 22% decline to $81.6 billion was not adequately disclosed as a foreseeable risk

Post-IPO press releases continued to project confidence through partnership announcements and regulatory milestones, the lawsuit contends, without updating shareholders on deteriorating conditions

The Company's stablecoin and subscription revenue streams were highlighted as buffers against crypto price declines, yet staking revenue fell 16% year-over-year for FY 2025 and 64% in Q4 alone

Why Disclosure Adequacy Allegedly Matters to Investors

The securities action claims that generic risk factor disclosures cannot protect a company when its own officers simultaneously deliver specific, affirmative reassurances that contradict those warnings. The complaint charges that by repeatedly framing BitGo as insulated from the very risks it disclosed, management created a misleading impression that shareholders could rely upon. When the FY 2025 results revealed a net loss of $14.8 million instead of the projected $3.2 to $3.5 million profit, and Digital Asset Sales margins had been cut in half, the gap between the reassurances and reality became clear.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BTGO Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the BTGO investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased BTGO stock or securities between January 22, 2025 and May 13, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the BTGO lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges BitGo made materially false or misleading statements regarding the strength and resilience of its business fundamentals, effectively negating its own risk disclosures about digital asset price volatility. When the true financial impact was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do BTGO investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my BTGO shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP