Lost Money on Calix, Inc. (CALX)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on Misleading Margin Record Representations While Lower-Cost Memory Supply Was Allegedly Dwindling

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: January 28, 2026 through April 21, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

Shares fell $6.93 per share, a decline of approximately 14%, after the Company admitted its margin performance had been temporarily propped up by a finite supply of pre-purchased components. The Court has set July 27, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

How Allegedly Inflated Margin Guidance Misled the Market

The lawsuit asserts that throughout the Class Period, Calix touted what it called an "eighth consecutive quarter of margin improvement" and a "non-GAAP gross margin record of 58%" without telling investors that this streak depended on a shrinking stockpile of memory components bought at below-market prices. As alleged, management knew the favorable pricing was temporary and that once exhausted, the Company would face significantly higher costs that would reverse margin gains.

What the Investing Public Was Not Told About Margin Sustainability

The action claims that positive statements about margins, demand, and business prospects were misleading because they omitted critical context:

Management allegedly knew its margin records were sustained by a finite pool of pre-purchased memory components, not by structural cost improvements

knew its margin records were sustained by a finite pool of pre-purchased memory components, not by structural cost improvements The Company's advanced supply was allegedly running out during the Class Period, creating an imminent cost headwind

running out during the Class Period, creating an imminent cost headwind Rising market prices for memory components were allegedly already pressuring procurement costs before the corrective disclosure

already pressuring procurement costs before the corrective disclosure Guidance suggesting margins "may vary" due to "heightened memory costs" allegedly failed to disclose that the Company was actively depleting its cost buffer

failed to disclose that the Company was actively depleting its cost buffer The January 28, 2026 press release touting record margins allegedly omitted that these results were not repeatable at then-current market prices

omitted that these results were not repeatable at then-current market prices Full-year non-GAAP gross margin was ultimately expected to decline 50 to 150 basis points, a reversal the lawsuit contends was foreseeable

The Margin Mirage in Cloud and Broadband Infrastructure

Calix provides cloud platforms, software, and systems to broadband service providers. In this sector, hardware component costs directly affect gross margins. The complaint contends that when a company in this space locks in favorable component pricing through bulk purchases, it has an obligation to disclose that the benefit is temporary, particularly when publicly celebrating margin records that depend on it.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. When a company highlights record margins quarter after quarter, shareholders are entitled to know whether those results reflect sustainable operating improvements or a temporary cost advantage that is about to expire." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CALX Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the CALX investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased CALX stock or securities between January 28, 2026 and April 21, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did CALX stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 13.98%, a decline of $6.93 per share, after the Company disclosed that its advanced purchasing of memory components had run its course and margins would contract. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the CALX lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Calix made materially false or misleading statements regarding its margin sustainability and business prospects during the Class Period, failing to disclose that record margins depended on a dwindling supply of lower-cost memory components. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do CALX investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my CALX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP