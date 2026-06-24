Lost Money on GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

GeneDx Stock Plunged 49% After May 2026 Disclosure Revealed $31.2 Million Fabric Genomics Write-Off and $65 Million Revenue Guidance Cut, Erasing Billions in Shareholder Value

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between April 16, 2025 and May 4, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

WGS shares closed at $67.93 on May 4, 2026. After the Company's after-hours Q1 2026 earnings disclosure on May 4, 2026, the stock collapsed to $34.51, a loss of $33.42 per share, or 49.20%. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by August 3, 2026.

How the Market Repriced WGS After Corrective Disclosures

During the Class Period, GeneDx shares climbed to a high of $167.52, driven by investor confidence in the Company's genomics growth story and the purported benefits of the Fabric Genomics acquisition. The lawsuit contends that this confidence was built on statements that lacked a reasonable factual basis, artificially inflating WGS stock above its true value.

The May 4, 2026 after-hours earnings release simultaneously disclosed multiple adverse developments that the complaint alleges had been concealed from investors:

The Company missed revenue estimates for both its exome and genome testing lines

Full-year revenue guidance was slashed from $540-$555 million to $475-$490 million, a reduction of approximately $65 million at the midpoint

A $31.2 million impairment loss was recorded, directly attributable to the Fabric Genomics acquisition

Blended average reimbursement rates had declined to $3,300, down from over $3,800 just two quarters earlier

Adjusted gross margin fell from 74% in Q3 2025 to 69% in Q1 2026

Management admitted Fabric was best suited only for international markets, contradicting prior broad-application claims

The Scale of Alleged Market Distortion

The action claims that investors who purchased WGS at or near the Class Period high of $167.52 lost nearly 80% of their investment by the post-disclosure close. Even shareholders who bought at the pre-disclosure close of $67.93 saw nearly half their investment vanish overnight. With over 29.69 million shares outstanding, the single-day decline represented billions of dollars in aggregate shareholder losses.

As alleged in the filing, these losses were not caused by general market conditions or industry headwinds. Rather, they resulted from the removal of artificial inflation that had kept WGS shares elevated while material problems with the Fabric acquisition and deteriorating reimbursement rates went undisclosed.

See if you can recover losses from your WGS investment or call (212) 363-7500.

"When companies fail to disclose material information, shareholders may suffer significant losses. The magnitude of the WGS decline following this single corrective disclosure raises serious questions about how long these adverse conditions were known internally before investors were informed." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Join the WGS recovery action today or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the WGS Lawsuit

Q: How much did WGS stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 49.20%, a decline of $33.42 per share, after the Company disclosed missed revenue estimates, slashed guidance, and recorded a $31.2 million impairment loss tied to its Fabric Genomics acquisition. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: When did GeneDx allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from April 16, 2025 to May 4, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on the Q1 2026 earnings call, causing the significant stock decline.

Q: What do WGS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my WGS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before August 3, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP