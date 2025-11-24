Lost Money on Molina Healthcare, Inc.(MOH)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH).

Shareholders who purchased shares of MOH during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/molina-healthcare-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=178566&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: February 5, 2025 to July 23, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false statements and/or concealed: (1) material, adverse facts concerning the Company's "medical cost trend assumptions;" (2) that Molina was experiencing a "dislocation between premium rates and medical cost trend;" (3) that Molina's near term growth was dependent on a lack of "utilization of behavioral health, pharmacy, and inpatient and outpatient services;" (4) as a result of the foregoing, Molina's financial guidance for fiscal year 2025 was substantially likely to be cut; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis Molina's stock price dropped following this news.

DEADLINE: December 2, 2025 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/molina-healthcare-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=178566&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of MOH during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is December 2, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm