Lost Money on Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact SueWallSt

Alert: Regencell's $14 Billion Market Valuation Built on Zero Revenue Collapsed 18.56% After DOJ Subpoena Revealed Alleged Market Manipulation Investigation

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between October 28, 2024 and October 31, 2025. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

RGC shares fell $3.09 per share, or 18.56%, closing at $13.56 on November 3, 2025, after the Company disclosed a U.S. Department of Justice subpoena investigating trading in its ordinary shares. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 23, 2026.

A $14 Billion Valuation Untethered From Economic Reality

Regencell achieved a market capitalization of approximately $14 billion despite operating with twelve employees, generating zero revenue, and spending roughly $1 million annually on research and development. The Wall Street Journal noted in January 2026 that only 20 of the 261 companies in the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index carried a greater market value. The lawsuit contends that this extraordinary valuation disconnect was fueled by trading activity unrelated to business fundamentals, and that Defendants knew or recklessly disregarded the manipulation vulnerability that inflated share prices.

The 48,650% Surge and Subsequent Unraveling

The complaint chronicles an extraordinary price trajectory:

From the start of the Class Period through mid-March 2025, RGC shares traded below $0.30 per share

By May 1, 2025, shares suddenly closed at $2.03, with no corresponding Company news

On June 17, 2025, shares reached a Class Period high of $78.00, representing a 48,650% increase from the Class Period start

Within one week of the peak, shares collapsed to slightly above $20.00

On November 3, 2025, following the DOJ subpoena disclosure, shares fell an additional 18.56% to $13.56

The filing states that throughout these swings, Defendants attributed volatility to short-selling activity and third-party social media commentary rather than disclosing the Company's vulnerability to market manipulation or the regulatory scrutiny that vulnerability invited.

What the Corrective Disclosure Revealed About Market Risk

On October 31, 2025, Regencell disclosed in its annual report that it had received correspondence and a subpoena from the DOJ "indicating that the DOJ is conducting an investigation into the trading in our Ordinary Shares." The Company acknowledged the DOJ requested documents concerning "corporate operational, financial and accounting matters" and warned it "may be required to pay fines, penalties, damages or settlement costs in excess of our insurance coverage."

The action asserts that this disclosure contradicted months of filings that framed volatility risks in generic, hypothetical terms while concealing that manipulation-driven trading had already attracted federal law enforcement attention.

See if you can recover losses from the RGC stock decline or call (888) SueWallSt.

"When companies fail to disclose material information, shareholders may suffer significant losses. The disparity between Regencell's market valuation and its underlying business fundamentals raises important questions about the adequacy of its risk disclosures during a period of extraordinary trading activity." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Join the Regencell Bioscience recovery action or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

ABOUT SUEWALLST -- Over the past 20 years, SueWallSt has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, SueWallSt has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by June 23, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the RGC Lawsuit

Q: When did Regencell Bioscience allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from October 28, 2024 to October 31, 2025. The alleged fraud was revealed through a corrective disclosure on October 31, 2025, when Regencell disclosed the DOJ subpoena, causing shares to decline 18.56%.

Q: How much did RGC stock drop? A: Shares fell $3.09 per share, or 18.56%, closing at $13.56 on November 3, 2025, after the Company disclosed it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice regarding an investigation into the trading of its ordinary shares.

Q: What do RGC investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my RGC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com