Lost Money on SES AI Corporation (SES)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact SueWallSt

Critical Information: SES AI's $0.63 Per-Share Collapse Quantifies Alleged Investor Damages as Phantom Deals and Circular Revenue Schemes Unravel

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) securities of a pending securities class action. THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased SES securities between January 29, 2025 and March 4, 2026. YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. See if you can recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

SES shares lost $0.63 per share on March 5, 2026, a single-day decline of 36.8%, closing at $1.08 after the company disclosed logistics failures and issued 2026 revenue guidance of $30 million to $35 million, roughly 35% to 42% below the $51.67 million Wall Street had expected. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 26, 2026.

The March 5, 2026 Market Repricing Event

The market's reaction was swift and severe. After SES AI's after-hours earnings call on March 4, 2026, investors learned for the first time that approximately $1.5 million in Q4 2025 revenue had been pushed into 2026 due to logistics constraints that management had not previously disclosed. More damaging still, the 2026 outlook confirmed what a December 2025 short-seller report had alleged: SES AI had materially overstated its commercial trajectory.

Benzinga reported on March 5 that the stock was "trading sharply lower" and that the guidance miss was "raising concerns about the pace of commercialization" across SES AI's energy storage, drone battery, and materials businesses.

How Alleged Artificial Inflation Was Removed From SES Shares

The complaint contends SES shares traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period because management promoted partnerships with entities that lacked meaningful operations and allegedly generated revenue through circular transactions involving its Molecular Universe platform. The lawsuit asserts that when the market absorbed the full scope of these issues, the artificial inflation was removed from the stock price in a single trading session.

Key indicators of the market impact include:

SES shares fell 36.8% in one day, erasing $0.63 per share of value

2026 revenue guidance missed analyst consensus by approximately $17 million to $22 million

Remaining performance obligations had dropped 92% in Q3 2025, a metric not emphasized by management at the time

The Company's Chief Science Officer sold 500,000 shares for over $1 million in proceeds across two sales in the months preceding the corrective disclosure.

Full year 2025 revenue of $21 million landed at the low end of guidance only after logistics delays pushed $1.5 million into 2026

Calculate your potential recovery or call (888) SueWallSt.

"When companies fail to disclose material information, shareholders may suffer significant losses. The magnitude of SES AI's single-day decline reflects the gap between what was presented to the market and what was actually occurring inside the business." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Join the SES recovery action or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

ABOUT SUEWALLST -- Over the past 20 years, SueWallSt has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, SueWallSt has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is June 26, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SES Lawsuit

Q: How much did SES stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 36.8%, a decline of $0.63 per share, after the company disclosed logistics constraints and issued 2026 revenue guidance well below the $51.67 million analysts expected. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the SES lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges SES AI made materially false or misleading statements regarding its business partnerships, revenue legitimacy, Molecular Universe platform demand, and logistics conditions during the Class Period. When the true state of affairs was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do SES investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my SES shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting SueWallSt before June 26, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com