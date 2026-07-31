PSN SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Potential Securities Claims Involving Parsons Corporation

Parsons reaffirmed its 2026 guidance on April 29, 2026. Three months later, the Company cut full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA targets -- and the stock fell.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Three months after telling investors it was "reaffirming our 2026 guidance ranges," Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) cut those ranges on July 29, 2026, and shares declined 35% as the Company reported a quarterly net loss of roughly $15 million. If you lost money on Parsons stock, you are encouraged to submit your PSN loss information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

On the Company's April 29, 2026 first-quarter earnings call, Chair, President and CEO Carey Smith stated: "We are reaffirming our 2026 guidance ranges... We remain confident in our ability to achieve commitments." On July 29, 2026, Parsons disclosed via Form 8-K that full-year 2026 revenue guidance was reduced to $6.2--$6.5 billion from $6.5--$6.8 billion, and full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance was reduced to $500--$560 million from $615--$675 million -- a cut of as much as $175 million at the midpoint of the EBITDA range.

Second-quarter revenue came in at approximately $1.58--$1.60 billion, about 1% below the prior-year period and short of the $1.61 billion consensus figure. Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $42 million, down roughly 72% year over year. Management attributed the shortfall to "planned divestitures," "lower pass-through costs," and "federal contract timing," as well as a confidential fixed-price contract that was "canceled by the administration." On the Company's November 5, 2025 call, Ms. Smith had described that program as follows: "The program is in a wind-down state, so we're basically demobilizing."

Shareholders who purchased Parsons stock and suffered losses may request a free case evaluation here, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PSN Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Parsons Corporation made materially false or misleading statements regarding its full-year 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook. When the Company cut guidance on July 29, 2026, the stock price declined 35%.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Parsons Corporation made materially false or misleading statements regarding its full-year 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook. When the Company cut guidance on July 29, 2026, the stock price declined 35%.

Q: When did Parsons Corporation allegedly mislead investors?A: The investigation concerns statements made before the July 29, 2026 corrective disclosure that allegedly caused investors to purchase securities at inflated prices.

Q: What do PSN investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?A: If the investigation proceeds to legal action, a lead plaintiff is the investor the court appoints to represent the group of affected investors. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Contacting the firm during the investigation phase preserves that option.

Q: What if I already sold my PSN shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought PSN and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com