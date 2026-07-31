PHAT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Potential Securities Claims Involving Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals told investors on April 30, 2026 that it was "maintaining" its FY 2026 revenue guidance of $320 million to $345 million. Weeks later, the Company cut that outlook to $310 million to $325 million, and PHAT shares fell.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) were told the Company's full-year revenue guidance was intact -- then watched that guidance come down and the share price drop with it. If you lost money on PHAT, you are encouraged to submit your loss information now . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

On the February 26, 2026 fourth-quarter earnings call, President and CEO Steve Basta stated: "Our $320 million to $345 million revenue guidance for 2026 reflects our operating expectation of continued solid growth from our GI-focused strategy." On the April 30, 2026 first-quarter call, Basta stated: "We are thus maintaining our revenue guidance for the year." On that same call, Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Narula stated: "We continue to anticipate 2026 net revenue between $320 million to $345 million."

Phathom subsequently trimmed its FY 2026 revenue outlook to $310 million to $325 million -- below the roughly $332 million to $334 million analysts had been modeling, and below the bottom of the range management had twice affirmed. PHAT shares declined following the revised outlook. SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into potential securities law violations on behalf of PHAT investors.

Shareholders who purchased Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock and suffered a loss are encouraged to request a free case evaluation , or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST : SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PHAT Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the PHAT investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors who purchased PHAT securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Phathom Pharmaceuticals made materially false or misleading statements regarding its FY 2026 revenue guidance of $320 million to $345 million, including management's April 30, 2026 statement that the guidance was being "maintained." The Company later trimmed that outlook to $310 million to $325 million and the stock declined.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the PHAT investigation? A: Investors who purchased PHAT stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do PHAT investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: If the investigation proceeds to legal action, a lead plaintiff is the investor the court appoints to represent the group of affected investors. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Contacting the firm during the investigation phase preserves that option.

Q: What if I already sold my PHAT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought PHAT and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com