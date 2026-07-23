Lost Money on Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact SueWallSt

Alert: Claims Focus on Alleged Misrepresentations About the Durability of Verra Mobility's Largest Customer Contract and the $35 Million Revenue Hole Left by Avis Budget Group's Termination

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased VRRM securities between February 24, 2026 and May 26, 2026.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

See if you could be eligible to recover or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Verra's stock collapsed $9.23 per share, falling 71% from $13.08 to $3.85 in a single trading session after the Company disclosed that Avis Budget Group had issued a termination notice on a contract representing over 10% of total revenue. Investors have until August 4, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

How a Single Customer Relationship Allegedly Propped Up the Entire Outlook

A toll and violation management company cannot sustain mid-single-digit revenue growth projections when its largest commercial customer, accounting for more than 10% of consolidated revenue, is actively considering alternatives. The lawsuit contends that Verra's Commercial Services segment, which generated approximately $435.8 million in 2025 revenue or roughly 45% of the total enterprise, depended heavily on three rental car relationships. The loss of Avis alone forced a $35 million cut to the midpoint of full-year revenue guidance, from $1,025 million down to $990 million.

The filing states that Verra's executives characterized contract renewal discussions as "ongoing and constructive" just 20 days before receiving the termination notice, and repeatedly assured investors that in-sourcing by rental car companies was not a meaningful threat given the complexity of managing relationships with 54 different toll authorities.

Alleged Revenue Concentration Impact by the Numbers

Avis Budget Group represented over 10% of Verra's total revenue, yet the Company's guidance assumed continued service without interruption

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance was slashed by approximately $35 million at the midpoint following the termination notice

Adjusted EBITDA guidance fell from $405-$415 million to $380-$385 million, a reduction of $27.5 million at midpoint

Adjusted EPS guidance dropped from $1.32-$1.38 to $1.19-$1.25, representing a $0.13 per share reduction at midpoint

Free cash flow guidance declined from $150-$160 million to $140-$150 million

The FMC business within Commercial Services had already declined 19% or $3.6 million year-over-year in Q1 2026, signaling broader segment weakness

Calculate your potential recovery or call (888) SueWallSt.

Contract Termination and Operational Fallout

The complaint recounts that Verra operated under a short-term contract extension with Avis while negotiating a long-term renewal. As detailed in the action, the Company publicly framed these talks as routine, pointing to what it called a "pretty impeccable track record" of retaining customers. The termination, effective September 2026, not only eliminated a material revenue stream but also raised questions about the viability of Verra's remaining two large rental car relationships with Enterprise Mobility and The Hertz Corporation, each estimated at 10-12% of total revenue.

Baird Equity Research responded by cutting its price target 60%, warning that "the loss of either of the other two large RAC clients could put the viability of the business in question."

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information regarding the stability of a customer relationship that underpinned nearly half of the Company's revenue base," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the VRRM Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the VRRM investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased VRRM stock or securities between February 24, 2026 and May 26, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did VRRM stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 71%, a decline of $9.23 per share, after the Company disclosed the Avis Budget Group termination notice and slashed its full-year financial outlook. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do VRRM investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my VRRM shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What specific misstatements does the VRRM lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Verra Mobility made materially false or misleading statements regarding the stability of its Avis Budget Group contract, the likelihood of renewal, and the risk that major rental car customers could replace Verra with in-house or alternative solutions. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com