Lost Money on Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM).

Shareholders who purchased shares of VRRM during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/verra-mobility-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=193583&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: February 24, 2026 to May 26, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Verra's relationship with Avis Budget Group ("Avis"), and in particular obtaining a contract extension with Avis. Further, the Company minimized concerns that major rent-a-cars could replace Verra with in-house solutions or outsourced alternatives. On May 26, 2026, Verra issued a press release announcing a termination notice from Avis regarding its contract and accordingly lowered its 2026 full-year financial outlook. Almost one week later on June 1, 2026, the Company announced a sudden and surprising transition of its President and Chief Executive Officer David Roberts. Following this news, the price of Verra's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $13.08 per share on May 26, 2026, Verra's stock price fell to $3.85 per share on May 27, 2026, a decline of about 71%.

DEADLINE: August 4, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/verra-mobility-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=193583&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of VRRM during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is August 4, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm