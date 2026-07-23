Lost Money on Via Transportation, Inc. (VIA)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact SueWallSt

Important Notice Regarding Alleged ARR Per Customer Misrepresentations in Via Transportation IPO

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Via Transportation, Inc. (NYSE: VIA) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between September 15, 2025 and June 9, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Via shares have fallen nearly 70% from the $46.00 IPO price, a decline of $31.88 per share, after a series of corrective disclosures revealed that the company's core growth metric was already deteriorating at the time of its September 2025 offering. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 10, 2026.

How Declining ARR Per Customer Allegedly Undermined Reported Growth

Via's Offering Documents promoted "significant and durable revenue growth" and spotlighted the company's Platform Annual Run-Rate Revenue as proof of rapid expansion. What the IPO materials did not disclose, the lawsuit contends, was that Via was adding customers faster than those customers were generating revenue. The result: ARR per customer was already declining before investors purchased shares at $46.00.

The transit technology sector depends on per-unit economics to validate growth stories. A company adding customers while revenue per customer shrinks is not growing in the way investors expect. The complaint alleges Via's Offering Documents masked this dynamic by presenting topline ARR figures without revealing the underlying per-customer erosion.

Key ARR Allegations for Shareholders

The lawsuit alleges ARR per customer had begun declining before the IPO, a trend concealed from prospective investors

ARR per customer had begun declining before the IPO, a trend concealed from prospective investors Via's schools business was contributing new customers at lower revenue levels due to seasonality and launch timing, diluting ARR per customer

The Offering Documents touted "rapid growth" without disclosing that growth was coming at the expense of revenue density

Germany, representing nearly 20% of total revenue, was stuck in a microtransit silo where customers were not adopting the full platform

Item 303 of SEC Regulation S-K required disclosure of known events likely to cause reported results not to be indicative of future performance

The Alleged Gap Between Customer Growth and Revenue Quality

According to the lawsuit, Via's "land and expand" narrative depended on customers starting with a single solution and then adopting the full integrated platform over time. The complaint contends this progression was stalling. In Germany, customers had adopted microtransit but regulatory barriers prevented them from transitioning to the broader platform. The lawsuit asserts this kept services "in a silo" and limited the revenue potential of each customer relationship.

"This case presents important questions about revenue growth disclosure obligations in the transit technology sector. When a company highlights rapid customer acquisition as evidence of durable growth, investors deserve to know whether that growth is translating into proportional revenue expansion." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the VIA Lawsuit

Q: What is the VIA class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Via Transportation, Inc. (NYSE: VIA) alleging materially false and misleading statements in the company's IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus, issued in connection with its September 15, 2025 offering. Shares fell approximately 69.3% after the truth was revealed through a series of corrective disclosures, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to join the VIA investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased VIA stock or securities between September 15, 2025 and May 12, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did VIA stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 69.3%, a decline of $31.88 per share, from the $46.00 IPO price to $14.12 after the company disclosed declining ARR per customer, headwinds in Germany, and an inability to expand beyond microtransit in its largest international market.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my VIA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What do VIA investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com