Lost Money on Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Alert: Claims Focus on Alleged Misrepresentations About Weakening Veterinarian Adoption and Prescription Trends That Cost ZTS Investors $23.91 Per Share Following the Final Disclosure

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased Zoetis securities between January 14, 2025 and May 6, 2026.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. See if you can recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Zoetis shares fell $23.91 per share on May 7, 2026, the fourth decline in a series of successive disclosures, after the Company admitted that veterinarian prescription trends, clinic patient volume, and pet owner price sensitivity had all deteriorated materially. Investors have until July 27, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

How Companion Animal Prescriptions Drive Zoetis Revenue

An animal health company dependent on veterinarian-prescribed therapies cannot sustain revenue growth when the professionals who write those prescriptions lose confidence in core products. Zoetis' four flagship Companion Animal brands, which collectively generated approximately 70% of total revenue, each required veterinarian authorization before reaching a pet owner. That structure meant veterinarian willingness to prescribe was the single most important operational lever for the Company's financial performance.

The filing states that throughout 2025 and into 2026, veterinarian adoption trends for Librela were sharply weakening following the FDA's December 2024 safety warnings about seizures and deaths in treated dogs. Simultaneously, prescription volumes for Simparica Trio and dermatology products Apoquel and Cytopoint were eroding as lower-priced competitors from Elanco captured market share.

Alleged Prescription Growth Deterioration by the Numbers

Simparica franchise posted 17% U.S. growth in Q1 2025 on $260 million in revenue, but the lawsuit contends this trajectory was unsustainable as Elanco's Credelio Quattro offered tapeworm coverage Trio lacked at a lower price point

Librela had reached 86% clinic penetration by May 2025, yet the action claims veterinarians were increasingly cautious about prescribing it following reports of severe neurological events

Dermatology products faced direct competition from Zenrelia, which Elanco marketed as comparable or superior to Apoquel in head-to-head studies at a lower cost

By Q1 2026, the Company admitted that "share loss is being amplified by a derm market with declining patient volume in the clinic"

Pet owners demonstrated "increased price sensitivity," further compressing prescription volumes across all franchises

The parasiticides market itself was contracting, negatively impacting compliance rates and prescription refills

Clinic Volume Decline and Price Sensitivity

As detailed in the action, the operational deterioration extended beyond competitive share loss. Patient volume inside veterinary clinics declined during the period, meaning fewer dogs were even being seen for the conditions Zoetis products treated. When combined with pet owners choosing lower-cost alternatives or delaying treatment altogether, the result was a compounding effect on Zoetis' prescription-dependent revenue model that management allegedly failed to disclose until May 2026.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information regarding the operational health of Zoetis' prescription-driven business model, particularly as veterinarian adoption trends and clinic volumes were allegedly deteriorating throughout the Class Period." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Start your claim now or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by July 27, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ZTS Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the ZTS investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased ZTS stock or securities between January 14, 2025 and May 6, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did ZTS stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 21.5%, a decline of $23.91 per share, after the Company disclosed significant deterioration across its core Companion Animal business and sharply reduced full-year guidance on May 7, 2026. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the ZTS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Zoetis made materially false or misleading statements regarding the durability of its Companion Animal growth, veterinarian adoption trends, competitive positioning, and market share across its flagship product franchises during the Class Period. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do ZTS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my ZTS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP