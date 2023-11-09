Lost Spirits Announces "Japonisme" an American Rum Made From 100% Kokuto - Okinawa Black Sugar

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lost Spirits Distillery, Inc., an internationally-acclaimed distillery, most known for its ground-breaking technology, world-class spirits, and immersive Las Vegas show experience, announces today the release of "Japonisme" Rum.

"Japonisme" is a heavy-pot-still rum (often referred to as English style) fermented and distilled from 100% Kokuto sugar. Kokuto is a prized culinary ingredient that has been made in Okinawa since the 17th century. Unlike refined sugar, Kokuto is made by drying boiled sugarcane juice into brownish-black bricks.

"Japonisme" is, to our knowledge, the only rum produced from Kokuto in the United States and possibly the only rum made from this very special ingredient outside Japan.

Post distillation, the rum was matured using toasted and charred American oak utilizing the aging technique Lost Spirits Distillery patented in 2015. Inventor (and Lost Spirits' Co-founder) Bryan Davis was the first person to prove (using GCMS) that it was possible to mature spirits in a laboratory setting using a combination of heat and high-intensity light. The Company currently holds a portfolio of granted patents around the word for its maturation process.

The "Japonisme" rum opens with heavy rancio notes expressed as salty wet wood and fallen leaves, followed by aromas of black cherry, cedar and caramel that transitions on the palate to cedar box, vanilla, baking spices, black cherry and dark chocolate.

Davis stated, "We have been working on this project for over a year and I'm delighted to taste the results. It was a rewarding experience for all of us at Lost Spirits to get back to our roots."

The "Japonisme" bottling (batch 1) is limited to roughly 1000 bottles, which are presently available to Lost Spirits Distillery shareholders and critics. Any remaining bottles will be available to the public at the distillery starting this December. Once the 1000 bottles are depleted, we are not expecting to produce more in the near-term (if ever) as the cost of the Kokuto makes this rum impractical for large scale production.

Those interested in learning more about this bottling can physically visit Lost Spirits Distillery and inquire in the giftshop during or after the show.

3202 West Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas, NV 89102 or online at www.lostspirits.net

About Lost Spirits Distillery

Lost Spirits is an internationally acclaimed and award-winning distillery. It has been awarded "World's Best Distillery Tour" by Drinks International, "World's Best Distillery Experience" by The Spirits Business UK and "America's Best Distillery Experience" by the American Distilling Institute. The distillery also obtained a coveted "Liquid Gold Award" in Jim Murray's Whisky Bible and won the "World Whisky of the Year" honor from Wizards of Whisky in 2019. Lost Spirits won a "Global Master" award for its Jamaican Rum. Most recently Lost Spirits Distillery opened its Las Vegas circus show, which made the Thrillist list of "Best Shows in Las Vegas" for 2023 – hosting over 200,000 guests, since opening, in Las Vegas.

