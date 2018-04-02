Lost Spirits Distillery Awarded "Best Distillery Experience" by The American Distilling Institute

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States' leading distillery association, the American Distilling Institute (ADI), awarded Lost Spirits "Best Distillery Experience" at its 2018 annual conference held, this year, in Portland, Oregon.

In the first 3 months of 2018, three separate national and international spirits industry organizations have named Lost Spirits the world's top distillery experience. These include Drinks International, The Spirits Business Magazine UK, and now, the American Distilling Institute.

Lost Spirits Abomination

The American Distilling Institute hosts an annual conference & awards ceremony, where the best creations of the American distillery scene are selected by panels of their peers. With over 1,600 distilleries in the United States, ADI's top awards represent the highest honors within the increasingly competitive American spirits industry. All 1600+ distilleries are evaluated for the Best Distillery Experience award.

According to Lost Spirits Distillery Co-founder Bryan Davis, "Our goal, as spirits makers, is to create unique culinary experiences. We designed our Los Angeles Arts District distillery to be a critical part of those creative experiences. Because our expressions push the boundaries and move beyond the traditional spirits sense of terroir, we wanted to imagine and create a new kind of distillery, so our spirits can be tasted in their own native environments. We are melding our cutting edge methods of distilled spirits making with traditional techniques, and in many ways breaking down age-old cannons. Our distillery embodies that philosophical commitment."

According an excerpt taken from The SOMM Journal:

For Davis, "Chemistry is a vehicle to shape and sculpt what you're making." Given the distillery's impressive list of accolades, it's doing an admirable job.

2018 has been a phenomenal year for Lost Spirits. In addition to the distillery experience awards the acclaimed distillery also received a Liquid Gold Award for its Abomination peated malt whisky from Jim Murray's Whisky Bible, and a Global Master award for its Jamaican Rum expression (beating out Havana Club Maestro – the reigning champion from Cuba).

The Lost Spirits Distillery tasting and experience can be booked in advance by reservation only. Tours fill-up quickly and are consistently sold out months in advance. The distillery is not open to the public. To schedule a visit please click here.

About ADI: The American Distilling Institute (ADI) is the oldest and largest organization of small-batch, independently-owned distillers in the United States. Founded in 2003 by Bill Owens, the organization has grown from a few dozen distillers to more than 1,000 paid member distilleries.

About Lost Spirits: Lost Spirits Distillery LLC is a celebrated California distillery engaged in the research, design, and development of new culinary experiences within distilled spirits. The distillery has previously received multiple best in class designations and international awards for its rums and whiskies. The distillery was named Global Innovator of the Year in 2015 for its work on barrel aging of spirits. www.lostspirits.net

