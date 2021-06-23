Lost Your Dating Confidence During Lockdown? Experts Say Break Up with the Rom-Coms, Sweats & Chips and Change Your Approach to Attract Your Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're longing for love after lockdown, but have been binging on rom-coms, sweatpants and crisps, three experts believe it's time to leave the COVID cocoon and put yourself out there with new clarity, confidence and style.

To show singles how to do just that, The Soul Mate Coach Jeanne Sullivan Billeci has called in style coach Shelley Golden, and dietitian Heather Deranja for a free one-hour online event, LOVE AFTER LOCKDOWN: BOOST YOUR DATING CONFIDENCE & ATTRACT YOUR PARTNER on July 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. Pacific, 2 p.m. Eastern.

The free Love After Lockdown webinar helps singles regain their dating confidence and market themselves to attract their soul mates. Want to find love after lockdown? It's time to break up with the rom-coms, sweatpants and carbs and get back on the dating fast track!

"Many dating clients put their love lives on hold during lockdown, and now that the outside world is opening up, they're anxious and need help climbing out of their comfort zone," said Sullivan Billeci, life coach and author of Be the Soul Mate You Want to Attract, which outlines her signature six steps to releasing resistance, stepping up for yourself and attracting a partner who celebrates your success and strength. "This free online event aims to help singles quickly get fit emotionally, mentally and physically so they can be more confident and attract the love they deserve."

A big part of becoming more confident, Sullivan Billeci says, is to learn from past mistakes, own your needs and dealbreakers and fly your freak flag proudly so soul mates can recognize you as a kindred spirit. Once you make that shift, it does not have to take long to get what you ask for. "When I stopped playing it safe online, I stopped attracting cubs looking for cougars and attracted my husband the next day."

Another way to boost your dating confidence is to tap into and express your authentic style so you don't fade into the background like a wallflower, and really stand out from the pack. It doesn't have to be about labels, but rather letting your true colours shine through so you are more magnetic.

"You never have a second chance to make a GREAT first impression," said Golden. "How you show up matters both in-person and online!"

Flexing your confidence muscle also takes feeling healthy and fit, which is challenging when the average person gained two pounds a month during isolation. "Love always starts with the self," said Deranja. "Nourishing your mind, body and soul with good nutrition is an act of self-love that will empower you to put yourself out there and find love after lockdown!"

The free LOVE AFTER LOCKDOWN: BOOST YOUR DATING CONFIDENCE & ATTRACT YOUR PARTNER event takes place July 13, 2021, 11 a.m. to noon on Zoom. During the event, guests will learn:

Why you keep attracting people who hold you back and how to magnetize people who support and elevate you.

Why the way you've been taught to date does not work and how to date more wisely.

Why it's not because you're "too much" – too intimidating, too old, too fat, etc.

How to boost your dating confidence by tapping into your powerful inner alter-ego and flying your freak flag.

Understand what clothes and colors flatter you, and what to avoid on the first date.

How to find your authentic style and quickly update your wardrobe for dating.

Discover practical style tips to help you dress with confidence and ease so you can be more magnetic.

Top nutrition and fitness tips on how to start becoming healthier and happier in your skin.

Why weight gain is never "more" exercise or "less" food but rather lifestyle management.

Register for the free event here or go to https://mysoulmatecoach.com/events.

