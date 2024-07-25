LOT Polish Airlines Selects Viasat to Deliver In-Flight Connectivity to Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet

Trusted inflight connectivity solution chosen to enhance passenger experience and loyalty

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LOT Polish Airlines, Poland's flag carrier, and Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced officially that 15 aircraft across LOT's wide-body Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 Dreamliner fleets will be equipped with Viasat's trusted Ka-band, global in-flight connectivity solution.

LOT will offer inflight Wi-Fi for the first time as part of a major, ongoing upgrade to its Dreamliner fleets, which also includes a new internal cabin design, seat replacements and more, for a distinguished passenger experience.

Once in commercial operation, which is expected to begin no later than early CY 2026, these aircraft will be servicing LOT's routes from Warsaw Chopin, giving passengers the experience of high-quality inflight connectivity while travelling LOT's worldwide routes.

"At LOT Polish Airlines, we aim to deliver an exceptional passenger experience," said Izabela Leszczyńska, Director of Product Development and Customer Experience at LOT Polish Airlines. "As part of our cabin upgrade, which will provide a new quality of travel, we have partnered with Viasat, a global leader in connectivity, to implement our in-flight connectivity services. Soon we will be able to offer our passengers the much-awaited convenience. The ability to enjoy Internet access while flying will top off the many changes that the retrofit of our Boeing B787 Dreamliner will bring."

"As LOT embarks on this new era of connectivity for passengers, we are excited to be providing them and their passengers with the ability to message, surf and stream while in the air," said Don Buchman, VP and GM, Commercial Aviation at Viasat. "At Viasat, we are aligned on LOT's ambition to always strive to improve passenger experience. This is the start of a successful relationship that helps us to continue delivering on our mission to provide reliable, high quality in-flight Wi-Fi to passengers as they travel. As demand continues to accelerate across Europe, we look forward to bringing solutions to more passengers worldwide."

Powered by Viasat's global network, passengers flying on Viasat-equipped aircraft will benefit from video streaming, email, web browsing, and social media, among other offerings.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X or YouTube.

About LOT Polish Airlines

LOT Polish Airlines is a modern carrier connecting Central and Eastern Europe with the rest of the world. LOT's offer includes direct long-haul flights to airports in the United States, Canada, China, Japan and South Korea. The Polish carrier has been consistently increasing the number of its flights to those destinations, thus strengthening its position in Central and Eastern Europe. It operates its long-haul flights with Boeing 787 Dreamliner, one of the most advanced wide-body aircraft in the world. Present in the sky since 1929, the Polish carrier is the 12th oldest airline worldwide, being one of the most internationally recognisable Polish brands.

