Lot18.com And Endemol Shine North America Launch New MASTERCHEF Wine Collection Inspired By The Hit Show

As seen this season, MASTERCHEF wines have previously only been available to contestants and special guests. Now, fans of the hit culinary show can enjoy this exclusive collection from their own homes.

The limited-edition wines are now available exclusively at www.lot18.com/masterchef, while supplies last. The wine collection celebrates food and how pairing a great wine can elevate any dish! Foodies and fans across the country can purchase these wines to pair with their home-cooked culinary creations or enjoy while watching the show.

Tasting notes on the MASTERCHEF wine collection include the following:

2017 MasterChef California Pinot Grigio

Here's a trick to brighten up your dish – whether coming up with a new dinnertime favorite or making a delicious meal out of leftover ingredients, this clean and lightweight Pinot Grigio can elevate your recipe with a citrusy profile and zingy mouthfeel. For anything from chicken piccata to pasta primavera or pan-fried shrimp with garlic, turn to this vibrant white for a splash in the pan or a sip from the glass.

2017 MasterChef Monterey County Syrah Rosé

Elevate dinner at home with this elegant rosé. Its bright pink hue will draw you in for a taste and surprise you with a juicy watermelon and strawberry flavor profile. A single sip is sure to conjure up memories of a warm morning brunch in the city or a quiet sunset on the porch. Pair this versatile wine with a summery recipe you're experimenting with — anything from a piquant tapenade to grilled fish tacos would make a sublime match.

2016 MasterChef Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon

Looking to create your own signature dish? This Cabernet Sauvignon from Paso Robles is a versatile and food-friendly red wine that provides a myriad of options for pairing and cooking. With a dark and savory flavor profile, it has notes of black cherry, currant and coffee bean and can enhance a range of dishes, from hearty braised short ribs to a simple grilled steak. Serve this red at home for a dinner your guests won't soon forget.

