Lotlinx Announces A New and Improved Risk Report Offering Customized Real Time Insight Into Dealer Inventory Carryover, Markdown And Aged Risk

DETROIT, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotlinx, the auto industry's leading VIN-specific data company for dealership inventory management, announced today a new Risk Report, offering a unique and customized view of a dealer's inventory carryover, markdown, and aged risk data. This free report offers insights that help dealers optimize their inventory strategy with a weekly analysis of their store's inventory data, and they can leverage this data to take action against their inventory risk before it impacts their bottom line. Click here to sign up to receive your free Risk Report Data.

The Risk Report leverages Lotlinx's proprietary Lexaca data, the largest inventory-specific data set with over 24 billion data points, that leverages machine learning models that have been evolving for the past 10 years.

With the automotive retail industry facing increased pressure to manage inventory turnover efficiently, this new Risk Report equips retailers with a powerful tool to gain a competitive advantage. Leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence, the Risk Report delivers a detailed breakdown of:

Comprehensive Risk Summary:

A clear and concise overview of carryover, markdown, and aging risk, allowing dealers to assess the health of their inventory at a glance.

Carryover Analysis:

An in-depth look at both new and used vehicle inventory, highlighting potential carryover risks that could affect profitability and lot turnover.

Top VINs with the Highest Inventory Risk:

A unique feature that pinpoints the specific VINs (Vehicle Identification Numbers) associated with the most significant risk, giving dealers the information they need to make data-driven decisions on pricing, markdowns, and sales strategies.

This unprecedented level of customized, data-driven insight enables dealers to react swiftly and effectively to changes in their inventory. The report is designed to provide actionable intelligence on each vehicle on the lot, particularly older inventory that may need aggressive markdown strategies to move.

As an example of how the Risk Report is helping dealers identify key inventory opportunities and challenges, Lotlinx was able to identify with one of its dealer customers that 71% of this dealer's new vehicle inventory and 76% of its used vehicle inventory are currently at risk. Additionally, the report found that the dealer's risk inventory is reducing front-end gross profits by $1,445 on new inventory and $4,198 on used inventory. This risk exposure has contributed to 69% of the dealer's price reductions on new inventory and 80% on used inventory.

"Our Risk Report goes beyond traditional data analysis to offer dealers real-time, AI-powered insights," said Thomas Gage, Chief Strategy Officer of Lotlinx. "With our report, dealers can better manage their inventory risk, fine-tune their markdown strategies, and optimize pricing for aged vehicles, ultimately driving profitability and reducing inefficiencies."

By leveraging advanced AI tools, the Risk Report enables retailers to stay ahead of the competition by identifying at-risk inventory early, implementing targeted markdowns, and optimizing vehicle sales. The detailed insights provided help auto dealers not only mitigate risk but also unlock greater revenue potential from strategic inventory management.

About Lotlinx

Founded in 2012 and based out in Peterborough, New Hampshire, Lotlinx is the automotive industry leader in VIN-specific data solutions for inventory risk management. The Lotlinx platform provides automobile dealers and manufacturers with enhanced operational control over their retail business. Leveraging state-of-the-art real-time data and machine learning technology, Lotlinx provides a precision retailing solution that enables dealers to automatically adapt to market dynamics, mitigating inventory risk through VIN-specific strategies. To learn more about Lotlinx, please visit www.lotlinx.com.

