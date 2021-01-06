LotLinx Expands Senior Leadership Team During Pivotal Transition, Adds Chief Revenue Officer Bill Reidy

PETERBOROUGH, N.H., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LotLinx, the automotive industry's leading Vehicle Marketing System, announced today that veteran sales executive Bill Reidy has joined the company's senior leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer.

Reidy's proven track record of growing and managing large enterprise customers makes him a valuable asset as LotLinx continues to solve pain points and eliminate waste in the dealership sales process.

With more than 25 years of sales leadership and executive management experience across multiple industries, Reidy has found his true passion in coaching and takes great pride in implementing sustainable techniques for long-term success.

Reidy developed a deep understanding of the automotive industry while climbing the ranks at some of the nation's most successful dealer groups, including MileOne Autogroup and Penske Automotive Group. Reidy further displayed his expertise while leading key initiatives at vAuto, designing highly effective sales and operations management processes while building out a renowned national sales team.

Most recently, Reidy founded PWRhouse Consulting, a Sandler Training center located in Orlando, FL.

"Bill is a well-respected training expert with founder's knowledge in the art of inventory optimization," notes Len Short, LotLinx Chairman and CEO. "He wasn't looking for a job, but came to believe that the LotLinx technology, timing, and position was an opportunity to make waves in retail automotive – again."

At LotLinx, Reidy will focus on leading results-driven training programs for the sales organization. Reidy joins LotLinx at a pivotal time in the company's development as it transitions from an established leader in the automotive digital marketing sector to a VIN Asset Management System, operationalizing the vehicle sales process from the point of acquisition.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the LotLinx team during this crucial time," added Reidy. "I'm a strong believer in using every encounter as an opportunity to evaluate, coach, and build the self-confidence as a team, creating habits and skills that lead to success."

This announcement marks another significant milestone for LotLinx following the release of VINtv, a comprehensive and cost-effective video advertising platform for dealer inventory. LotLinx will be exhibiting at the 2021 Virtual NADA Show, offering complimentary inventory strategies and customized inventory pain reports for dealers.

About LotLinx:

LotLinx is the automotive industry's leading Vehicle Marketing System. Founded in 2012 and based out of Peterborough, NH, LotLinx enables precision retailing via patented data science and /AI/ technologies. The company has been awarded the No. 1 spot on Crain's Chicago Business' 2018 Fast 50 list, annual recognition on the Auto Remarketing Power 300 list, several Automotive Website Awards (AWAs), and a spot on 2019's Most Promising Automotive Technology Solutions list by CIO Review. LotLinx is committed to providing unparalleled technology to the direct benefit of the dealerships they serve. To learn more about LotLinx, please visit www.lotlinx.com .

