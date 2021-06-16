LotLinx Guides Automotive Industry on How to Maximize Used Car Inventory Profits

The LotLinx proprietary data set is pulled from a deep integration into the automotive ecosystem, tracking 100 million vehicles and indexing over 35 thousand websites at the VIN-level. This data is used in conjunction with cookie-free, contextual and behavioral audience-based data to power the LotLinx platform. As a leading data and technology company, LotLinx aims to empower automotive professionals with actionable insights in the hopes of better navigating the unconventional roadblocks facing the industry.

"The past year's volatile market has reiterated the importance that strong financial results depend on how successfully dealers can offload inventory risk against dynamic market conditions," says Len Short, Chairman/CEO of LotLinx. "Resilient dealers who want to remain strongly profitable, regardless of changes in the marketplace, need to adopt a VIN-aware marketing strategy."

The whitepaper is the first in a series of reports compiled by the LotLinx Market Research Labs team.

