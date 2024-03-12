Lotlinx Names Co-Founder And Vice Chairman Jason Knight as Next CEO

Tenured Leader in Automotive Industry Poised to Lead Company With Vision For Data, AI & ML for Dealership Success

PETERBOROUGH, N.H., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotlinx, the auto industry's leading VIN-specific data company for dealership inventory management, announced today that co-founder and vice chairman, Jason Knight, has been named CEO of the company. Knight replaces Len Short, who will now focus exclusively on overseeing product development strategies.

The appointment of Knight is part of a long-standing succession plan, which began in early 2021 with the formation of a six-member senior leadership team, to provide day-to-day management and oversight of the business to continue its growth and prosperity. Knight's focus on advanced data, AI and machine learning will serve as the backbone of driving Lotlinx's success in the industry.

Bringing more than 25 years of management experience in automotive, digital, CPG and manufacturing to the company, Knight has been an influential representative, serving on Lotlinx's board of directors. He has been featured in numerous publications including CIO Review, Business Rockstars, Dealership News, and CBT News, and has spoken at various industry events, including DrivingSales' Executive Summit, Digital Dealer Workshops, and Kain Automotive events.

"We are excited to announce the appointment of Jason as our new chief executive officer, said Len Short, chairman and former CEO of Lotlinx. "With a proven background in the automotive industry and a deep understanding of Lotlinx's unique offering to the industry, Jason brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership. As we strive to remain at the forefront of innovation, Jason's vision perfectly aligns with our commitment to driving the company forward in today's data-driven industry."

"In an era where technology, data, and analytical advancements are reshaping the dealership landscape, my goal is to continue to steer Lotlinx as the dealer's trusted partner," added Knight. "Our dedicated staff will continue to be instrumental in harnessing the power of data, unlocking the potential of AI, and leveraging machine learning and Lotlinx SENTINEL to propel our customers to new heights. This strategic direction is not only in line with our mission but also reinforces our commitment to help dealers adapt to market dynamics and mitigate inventory risk through VIN-specific strategies."

Prior to co-founding Lotlinx in 2012, Knight served as an executive in the consumer products, adult beverages and manufacturing industries, where he grew and sold multiple private equity backed businesses. He previously served as a director of the Oakland Zoological Foundation, GEQ Capital, Lactalis American Group, HMR Foods and Boston Reed.

Founded in 2012 and based out in Peterborough, New Hampshire, Lotlinx is the automotive industry leader in VIN-specific data solutions for inventory management. The Lotlinx platform provides automobile dealers and manufacturers with enhanced operational control over their retail business. Leveraging state-of-the-art real-time data and machine learning technology, Lotlinx provides a precision retailing solution that enables dealers to automatically adapt to market dynamics, mitigating inventory risk through VIN-specific strategies. To learn more about Lotlinx, please visit www.lotlinx.com.

