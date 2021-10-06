LotLinx to Address Dealership Waste Solutions at 2021 DrivingSales Executive Summit

PETERBOROUGH, N.H., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LotLinx , the automotive industry's leading inventory marketing technology company, announced today its participation in the annual DrivingSales Executive Summit. The two-day conference is designed to study retail innovation and help executives build out business plans for the upcoming year.

On October 10 – 11th, attendees will get up to date with the latest industry developments, share insights, and cover progressive topics in all areas of dealership operations. On Day 2 of the conference, attendees can join Mark Conner, LotLinx Chief Retail Strategy Officer, for his session, "Leveraging Artificial Intelligence + Machine Learning to Optimize VIN-level marketing, Inventory and Retail Business Strategies," at 3:00 pm PT in the Joshua 4 Workshop Room.

Conner will be accompanied by Brendan Anderson , an innovative dealership marketer, as they discuss how leveraging these strategies and advanced technologies can help dealers avoid marketing waste by building campaigns unique to each VIN on their lot. The presentation will also address the overwhelming digital marketing landscape and the role third-party channels play in burning dealership budgets.

"Inventory technology answers two main questions for every unit: 'How much marketing does this vehicle need?' and 'On which channels should I advertise this vehicle?'" says Conner. "Once dealers unlock the answers to these questions, they can start identifying marketing waste and build an informed retail strategy with precision."

This announcement marks just one of many industry events LotLinx will be participating in this fall. LotLinx team members can be found at the upcoming Virginia Independent Automobile Dealers Association conference, the Kain 17th Annual Clients & Friends Workshop, and the 2022 NADA Show.

About LotLinx: Founded in 2012 and based out of Peterborough, NH, LotLinx is the automotive industry's leading inventory management and retailing technologies platform. Enabling a cloud-based connected lot, LotLinx empowers automotive dealers and forward-thinking OEMs to automate their retail inventory merchandising with unparalleled precision. To learn more about LotLinx, please visit www.lotlinx.com or email [email protected].

