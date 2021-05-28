LotLinx to Support LaFontaine Automotive Group's Mission for a Cancer Free World

Upon becoming an official nonprofit foundation in February 2016, U CAN-CER VIVE, founded by siblings Ryan and Kelley LaFontaine, has raised over $2,500,000, providing funds for 10 research grants, 5 that are currently active in the State of Michigan. The LotLinx team plans to join the automotive group at the foundation's first event of the year, U CAN-CER VIVE Evening for the Cure, on June 4th in Pontiac, MI.

Family owned and operated since 1980, LaFontaine Automotive Group includes 40 retail franchises, seven collision centers and 25 locations across Michigan offering both new and used vehicles.

"On behalf of the passionate team at U CAN-CER VIVE, we greatly appreciate the support from LotLinx," said Kelley LaFontaine, co-founder, U CAN-CER VIVE. "Their donation will go directly toward needed cancer research and ultimately get us closer to our mission of a cancer free world."

"LaFontaine has been a trusted partner of ours for several years. At LotLinx, we are passionate about helping clients succeed - both in and out of the dealership," said Neal Gann , President of LotLinx, "We're proud to have the opportunity to support LaFontaine's mission of providing funding for cancer research and hope our involvement can continue to spread awareness."

This announcement marks just one of LotLinx's philanthropic endeavors of the year, including participation in several other dealer clients' non-profit organizations. LotLinx will also be participating in several upcoming industry events, including exhibiting at Booth #315 at this year's Digital Dealer in Tampa, FL on June 8th - 10th. Attendees who stop by the LotLinx booth can enter to win an exclusive golf and spa weekend getaway including complimentary travel, lodging, and golf at Whistling Straights, Pinehurst, Bandon Dunes, or Pebble Beach.

About LotLinx: Founded in 2012 and based out of Peterborough, NH, LotLinx is the automotive industry's leading inventory management and retailing technologies platform. Enabling a cloud-based connected lot, LotLinx empowers automotive dealers and forward-thinking OEMs to automate their retail inventory merchandising with unparalleled precision. To learn more about LotLinx, please visit www.lotlinx.com or email [email protected] .

Contact:

Mary McDonnell

[email protected]

SOURCE LotLinx

Related Links

https://www.lotlinx.com/

