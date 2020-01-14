LotLinx Traffic Quality Doubles 2020 vs. 2016

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LotLinx, the auto industry's leading VIN Demand Platform™, announced today that their automotive shopper targeting technology has reached an all-time high in regards to quality of engagement seen from traffic delivered to the dealer site via their vehicle ads.

"Think of our /AI/ as a musical conductor - treating each ad channel as an instrument, giving each vehicle its own symphony. We optimize for quality by targeting individual shoppers based on demonstrated purchase intent, not channels," LotLinx GM of Product and Technology Lance Schafer explains. "While popular sources like Facebook and Google often do provide the best traffic for dealer inventory, we also convert high-quality shoppers from other channels with less name recognition just as often. In other words, the cymbal matters as much as the bass drum."

This announcement marks another significant milestone for LotLinx, which recently earned two additional product Automotive Website Awards (AWA) and will be exhibiting at Booth #3394C at the upcoming NADA 2020 convention. The LotLinx platform currently helps improve inventory turn and profitability for dealers like Smart Motors Toyota, Fremont Motor Company, and Florida Fine Cars. For more information, download their newest White Paper, The Omni-Channel Power of LotLinx /AI/.

