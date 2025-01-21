Lotlinx Unveils Industry's First Virtual Inventory Agent for Machine-Assisted Dealerships at NADA 2025

Dealers will get an up-close view of tomorrow's Machine-Assisted Dealership at Lotlinx's NADA booth showcasing how dealers manage their inventory with advanced AI powered Virtual Inventory Agent

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotlinx, the auto industry's leading VIN-specific platform enabling advanced dealership inventory management, announced today its new suite of innovative data technology resources leveraging a first-of-its kind Virtual Inventory Agent powering today's Machine-Assisted Dealerships at booth #803 at the National Automotive Dealership Association's (NADA) 2025 conference.

The Lotlinx Virtual Inventory Agent can securely host and analyze any dealership's proprietary data in real time to help make smarter, more timely and precise decisions in pricing, stocking, merchandising, and promotion. The agent has the power to assist with developing proactive strategies which will mitigate risk, outmaneuver competition, and deliver stronger profitability.

The company's latest offering addresses critical challenges faced by auto dealers, including suboptimal inventory risk management, imprecise markdown, and promotion strategies, that drive inventory carryover, aging and lower gross margins. Lotlinx's advanced solution leverages deep learning and predictive analytics to revolutionize dealership operations, moving beyond traditional methods and generic AI solutions.

Predictive Analytics Are Still Largely Unused

While a growing number of today's dealers are familiar with more traditional forms of AI, a significant number of dealers still have yet to tap into the true power of predictive analytics. A recent industry survey revealed that 22% of dealers are using AI for customer service chatbots, and 21% are leveraging AI for CRM and lead scoring. However, in the same survey only 5.8% of dealers said they are using AI for inventory management and pricing optimization; and only 4.8% are using AI for predictive analytics to identify customer buying patterns.

Key features of Lotlinx's new technology include:

The most comprehensive yet digestible market view of all aspects of inventory operations Precise inventory management using machine-driven algorithms to predict risk, demand and optimized stock levels Real-time pricing insights for competitive and profitable vehicle pricing Predictive analytics to help you acquire, price, and promote cars more effectively and efficiently Utilization of a "closed" data system for enhanced reliability, security, and accuracy of the data.

"Our new Virtual Inventory Agent represents a significant leap forward in inventory management technology," said Len Short, Executive Chairman of Lotlinx. "By harnessing the power of deep learning and our proprietary gated data, we're enabling dealers to make more informed decisions, reduce risks, and ultimately increase profitability in today's rapidly changing automotive market."

Lotlinx's innovative approach addresses the limitations of both traditional decision-making methods and generic AI solutions, offering a tailored, data-driven alternative that promises to transform dealership operations and boost competitiveness in an increasingly data-centric industry.

NADA Booth Demonstrations

Dealers will get an up-close view of tomorrow's Virtual Inventory Agent and Machine-Assisted Dealership at Lotlinx's NADA booth. Attendees will have the opportunity to see live demonstrations and simulations showcasing how advanced data technology, AI, and predictive analytics can specifically impact their dealership's operations. These interactive sessions will illustrate the power of machine-assisted decision-making across all critical areas, empowering dealers to leverage data-driven insights for improved performance.

For more information about Lotlinx's new Virtual Inventory Agent and Machine-Assisted Dealership solutions, visit www.lotlinx.com or booth #803 at NADA 2025.

About Lotlinx

Founded in 2012 and based out in Peterborough, New Hampshire, Lotlinx is the automotive industry leader in VIN-specific data solutions for inventory risk management. The Lotlinx platform provides automobile dealers and manufacturers with enhanced operational control over their retail business. Leveraging state-of-the-art real-time data and machine learning technology, Lotlinx provides a precision retailing solution that enables dealers to automatically adapt to market dynamics, mitigating inventory risk through VIN-specific strategies. To learn more about Lotlinx, please visit www.lotlinx.com.

