Lots Are Coming Soon in Array - North Carolina's First 100% Net-Zero Energy Neighborhood

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jodi Bakst, Broker Owner of Real Estate Experts and Circular Design Construction in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, is pleased to announce that construction of the road in Array, North Carolina's first 100% net zero energy neighborhood, will get underway in August and be complete before the end of 2021. Bakst has been hard at work developing this one of a kind community with custom high performance homes.

Array: North Carolina's First Net Zero Energy Neighborhood

Array, a 12-lot neighborhood located on 58 picturesque acres in Orange County, is located off Orange Grove Road just minutes West of downtown Carrboro and Chapel Hill.

Bakst said, "we are focused on developing a net zero energy community because residential and commercial buildings consume 40% of our nation's energy and 25% of our fresh water. We strongly believe that building sustainably is no longer just a good idea, it is a moral imperative." Array's Net zero energy homes will produce as much energy as they consume as well as meet aggressive targets for water conservation and indoor air quality. Not only are these homes energy efficient with cost-savings, they are healthy too," said Bakst"

Array will have beautiful, custom-designed, high performance homes created and built by some of the Triangle area's best and most experienced green architects and builders. Array will embrace all the principles of sustainable design, development, and construction from passive-house energy efficiency to PV solar arrays specifically sized for each energy-efficient home. Each house will also be third party certified based on the National Green Building Standards.

The land is also being developed to the National Green Building Standards and the Developer is working toward having Array certified as a Wildlife Friendly Development by the North Carolina Wildlife Commission.

The neighborhood has a beautiful pond that is a focal point. There will also be walking trails throughout, a community garden and a community gathering place.

The lots all back to open space and range in size from 1.3 to 2.2 acres. The prices range from $195,000 to $225,000.

For all of the details about the neighborhood see http://www.arraysustainableliving.com .

Four of the twelve lots are currently reserved.

To reach the developer contact Jodi Bakst at [email protected] or 919-928-5131 x 2.

