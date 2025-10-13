LottaLingo Launches International Mobility Platform, Starting with Expert Language Certification Guidance

SEATTLE, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LottaLingo, an international mobility company founded by former Google engineer Ian Zhang, today announced its launch to help people achieve their personal and professional goals abroad. The platform connects students and professionals with certified language examiners for advanced proficiency exam preparation, the first step in a broader vision to streamline global transitions.

"Language proficiency is often the gatekeeper to global opportunities," said Zhang. "You need a DALF C1 to lead that team in Paris. An IELTS 7.5 blocks your path to graduate school in New York. We're starting here because it's where ambitious people get stuck, but we see language certification as just the beginning."

Existing solutions fail to meet the demand, according to the first wave of customers interviewed. "General purpose language platforms are great for hobbyists, but they have little to no expertise in navigating the rigor, pressure, and nuances a language exam brings. Our clients are working towards an international opportunity, so they're willing to invest their time, and pay a premium, to unlock another part of the world," said Zhang.

In September, the company completed a closed Beta, where students paid an average of $54 per session, while examiners retained 90% of their rates. "That's the best rate available in the language services market," according to Ty Ung, one of LottaLingo's English examiners, "and a reflection of the premium services we provide." LottaLingo currently hosts 20 certified examiners, including assessors for English, Spanish, German, and French.

While a wave of new AI language learning applications are launching, automated tools perform inconsistently when asked to step into the subjective role of a language examiner. Especially for those preparing for in-person assessments, training with an expert examiner means students get a sneak peek at what exam day will look and feel like.

"I've seen countless people across the exam table," said Mariana Semerjion, a DELE examiner on LottaLingo. "I deliver targeted feedback based on knowledge that's only available to examiners, so my students know exactly what to expect."

Zhang is now expanding partnerships beyond language certification to address the full mobility journey, including collaborations with immigration lawyers, visa consultants, and universities. The company is also growing its presence in Asian and North American markets.

