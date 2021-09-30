LOTTE HOTEL accredited with 'GBAC STAR™' by ISSA

In December 2020, SIGNIEL SEOUL/BUSAN , LOTTE HOTEL SEOUL/WORLD/JEJU /ULSAN have achieved the GBAC STAR ™ certification from International Sanitary Supply Association (ISSA) . The first accreditation was given to SIGNIEL SEOUL in November 2020, followed by all five-star LOTTE HOTELS in Korea's international acknowledgement.

ISSA is the most reputable worldwide association for hygiene industry located in Northbrook, Illinois, U.S.A. GBAC STAR™ is the accreditation for hotels, restaurants and other public facilities that strictly abide by hygiene regulations and have preventive systems. Facilities are systematically evaluated based on 20 strict global standards concerned with cleaning, disinfection and preventive programs. The evaluation is conducted by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council comprised of experts in biorisk field.

"The GBAC STAR™ certification is a global accreditation for disinfection system within a facility," said a LOTTE HOTEL spokesperson. "A facility accredited with this certification constantly cleans and disinfects to the degree that of a hospital." Like this, LOTTE HOTEL has fortified disinfection and hygiene management to ensure guests' safety against virus and contamination. In August 2020, ISSA experts gave consultation by checking on cleaning, disinfection and preventive standards through hotel inspection.

In general, hotels regularly disinfect those that are in frequent reach such as door handles, remote controllers and faucets when housekeeping. In addition to regular cleaning, LOTTE HOTEL disinfects all surfaces that come in contact with people, including tables and floors, using disinfectants for COVID-19 recommended by the American EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), thus preventing cross infection. The cleanliness of all contact surfaces is strictly controlled with regular ATP tests that measure microorganism.

David H.S. Kim, the CEO of LOTTE HOTEL said, "since achieving the internationally accredited Food Safety Management System (ISO22000) certification for the first time for a Korean hotel brand in 2015, LOTTE HOTEL has been strictly managing safety and hygiene abiding by global standards. Based on our brilliant performances and know-how accumulated over the past forty years, LOTTE HOTEL will continue to propose new prospect in hotel services in the post pandemic era."

SOURCE LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS