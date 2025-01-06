SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotte Innovate Co., Korea's leading ICT company, will showcase its new hyper realistic metaverse platform at CES2025, held in Las Vegas, marking its fourth consecutive appearance at the event. The exhibition will be located in North Hall of Tech East.

Lotte Innovate Co. and its subsidiary Caliverse, Unveils Expanded Hyper Realistic Metaverse Platform at CES2025

Lotte Innovate Co. is a key affiliate of Lotte Group, responsible for Lotte's "Digital Transformation (DT)". Lotte Group, comprised of around 100 affiliates over approximately 30 countries, is engaged in a variety of industries such as Distribution, Chemical, Food, Tourism, Construction, and Services. It is widely recognized global company that has total assets of approximately $130 trillion.

Lotte Innovate Co. will introduce its newly updated cutting-edge technology and breath-taking contents of metaverse platform 'Caliverse', which made its global grand opening at CES2024.

'Caliverse' created a leading-edge platform, that is way beyond existing social networking and game based metaverse platform, where both online and offline closely interact. Users can purchase hyper realistic virtual goods, and have them delivered to their doorsteps, which can now be used both within and outside the platform. Also, 'Caliverse' offers immersive experience like no other using convergent technology that creates virtual twin, and enabling creation of limitless UGCs (User Generated Contents).

Lotte Innovate Co.'s exhibition space is designed in a way that allows the audience to experience Caliverse's popular contents and revolutionary technology. People can enjoy K-POP, EDM, shopping, user generated contents in 8 different zones using various types of devices.

'VR Zone', located at the beginning of the entrance, people can experience K-POP, and exclusive EDM concerts using HMD (Head Mounted Display). Contents include Korea's famous music program MBC 'Show! Music Core' idol concerts that are being updated regularly, and Tomorrowland's EDM concerts of top ranked DJs such as Dimitri Vegas and Lost Frequencies.

'3D Display Zone', located at the front of the booth, people can conveniently enjoy metaverse platform using 3D film attached mobile devices, that doesn't require any special glasses when viewing 3D contents. Also, embedded AI in 3D display offers personally customized 3D contents using user eye-tracking technology.

'PC Zone' offers hyper real shopping experience and people can enjoy UGC freely. UGC includes meticulous customization of avatar's physical appearance, and hyper real 3D designing of spaces known as 'My Home'. Especially, allowing interrelated online and offline virtual shopping at Lotte Duty Free, Lotte Himart, and MCM greatly attracts audience's attention.

'AI Scan Zone' will showcase AI scanning technology that allows users to self-create products in virtual space by simply filming products with a mobile device or by using AI, if the products cannot be filmed. Allowing users to create contents regardless of time and space proves platform's infinite scalability.

In '3D Live Zone', people can experience live streaming technology at metaverse. It simultaneously converts people working in front of a green screen into digital twin. Digital twins appear in the virtual space as if they are in the real world, communicating with users on a real-time basis. This technology is expected to be used in user participatory services such as virtual concerts and shopping.

'Virtual Cinema', located inside the exhibition booth, people can watch EDM and K-POP concerts on a big screen, wearing 3D glasses. Based on world-class graphics engine 'Unreal Engine 5', the core technology of 'Caliverse', it has already internalized the ability to offer realistic experience without loading by using VR filming, compositing, rendering, and high-capacity data compression technology.

Also, 'LOTTE Zone', introducing Lotte Group, and 'Mobility Zone', which promotes Lotte Innovate's electric vehicle chargers will be exhibited.

Through CES 2025, Lotte Innovate is expected to show unequaled technology, contents, and growth potential, solidifying its position as the leader of the future metaverse industry.

SOURCE Lotte Innovate Co.