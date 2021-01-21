LOTTE Sets Sights on Becoming World's #1 Manufacturer of Engineered Stone by 2025

LA PALMA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LOTTE Chemical announces the addition of a third engineered-stone production line at its Belenco plant in Turkey. The expanded production volume of the Turkey plant supplements LOTTE's Yeosu plant in South Korea. The combined capacity of the two facilities is 22 million square feet per annum. LOTTE is establishing itself as one of the top quartz-surface manufacturers in the world, serving a rapidly growing global customer base.

LOTTE's $30M investment in the new Turkey production line will ensure a stable and secure global supply chain for its engineered-stone products. LOTTE's Turkey facility's proven manufacturing capabilities are complemented by distribution efficiencies through the port of Izmir and access to ample raw materials from a nearby stone mine.

Acquired by LOTTE in March 2019, Belenco is the largest manufacturer of engineered stone in Turkey. The plant is located in Turkey's Manisa OIZ industrial complex, on the outskirts of the city of Izmir. Belenco utilizes state-of-the-art, Breton manufacturing technology – a process that produces high-quality, technologically advanced engineered-stone material for the building industry. LOTTE has been a licensee of Breton technology since 2018, utilizing the process in the development of its popular Cirrus Collection of quartz surfaces.

"Our strategy is to increase our production capacity, while simultaneously investing in advanced manufacturing technologies allowing us to deliver premium quartz surfaces to a global customer base," stated Youngjun Lee, president of LOTTE Chemical Advanced Materials. "The new third line in our Belenco plant in Turkey is a major step to becoming the world's leader in the manufacture of engineered stone over the next four years."

Comprised of 93% high-density quartz, LOTTE's Radianz surfaces resemble high-quality natural stone, with the benefit of resisting scratches, growth of bacteria, and color deflection. As a premium engineered surface, Radianz quartz is durable, hygienic, and available in a wide assortment of superior colors and patterns, suitable for commercial and residential applications.

About LOTTE Chemical California, Inc.

LOTTE manufactures and markets high-performance decorative surfacing materials for residential and commercial applications around the globe. Originally part of the Samsung family of companies, LOTTE Chemical California, Inc. is rapidly expanding its North American presence through the company's solid-surface brand, Staron, a seamless and thermo-formable, acrylic product suitable for a wide range of commercial applications. The quartz surface brand, Radianz, is a premium engineered surface designed to be ultra-durable. The Locelain® sintered-stone collection features a high-quality natural stone look and superb durability. Through cutting-edge technology and insights into worldwide market trends, LOTTE continues to excel in today's surface industry.

Contact:

Ray Vincenzo

(206) 290-4431

[email protected]

SOURCE LOTTE Chemical California, Inc.