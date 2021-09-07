Lottery Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Penetration Of Online Lottery to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Request a free sample report

The increasing penetration of online lottery, growing popularity of lottery due to low-cost adoption and easy availability, and surging adoption of social media marketing for lottery promotion will offer immense growth opportunities for the market vendors to expand their businesses. However, stringent regulations on the lottery in various regions, the socio-economic impact of lotteries, and the popularity of other forms of gambling and black market will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Lottery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Lottery Market is segmented as below:

Type

Terminal-based Games



Scratch-off Games



Sports Lotteries

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Lottery Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our lottery market report covers the following areas:

Lottery Market size

Lottery Market trends

Lottery Market industry analysis

Lottery Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd., Florida Lottery, International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Lotto NZ, New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games Corp., The California State Lottery, and The Hong Kong Jockey Club are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Lottery Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Lottery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist lottery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the lottery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the lottery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lottery market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Terminal-based games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Scratch-off games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Sports lotteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd.

Florida Lottery

International Game Technology plc

INTRALOT SA

Lotto NZ

New York State Gaming Commission

Gaming Commission Scientific Games Corp.

The California State Lottery

The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

