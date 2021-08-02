Lottery Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast|Technavio
Aug 02, 2021, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the lottery market, operating under the Consumer Discretionary Industry. The latest report on the lottery market, 2021-2025 estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 194.14 billion, at a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd., Florida Lottery, International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Lotto NZ, New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games Corp., The California State Lottery, and The Hong Kong Jockey Club are among some of the major market participants.
Increasing penetration of online lottery has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, stringent regulations on the lottery in various regions might hamper the market growth.
Lottery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The lottery market is segmented as below:
- Type
o Terminal-based Games
o Scratch-off Games
o Sports Lotteries
- Geography
o APAC
o Europe
o North America
o MEA
o South America
Lottery Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The lottery market report covers the following areas:
- Lottery Market Size
- Lottery Market Trends
- Lottery Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the adoption of social media marketing for lottery promotion as one of the prime reasons driving the Lottery Market growth during the next few years.
Lottery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist lottery market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the lottery market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the lottery market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the lottery market
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Terminal-based games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Scratch-off games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Sports lotteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Platform
- Market segments
- Comparison by Platform
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Platform
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.
- China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd.
- Florida Lottery
- International Game Technology plc
- INTRALOT SA
- Lotto NZ
- New York State Gaming Commission
- Scientific Games Corp.
- The California State Lottery
- The Hong Kong Jockey Club
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
