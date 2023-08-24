Lottery Market in North America is to grow by USD 50.25 billion from 2021 to 2026 | New launches to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The lottery market in North America is estimated to grow by USD 50.25 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Also, the growth momentum will progress Request a sample report

What's New?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lottery Market in North America
  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession 
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions 
  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial  - buy the report!

Lottery Market in North America - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on platform (traditional and online), and type (scratch-off games, terminal-based games, and sports lotteries)

  • The lottery market in the traditional platform segment will be significant during the forecast period. The conventional setup involves physical lottery stores where users purchase physical lottery tickets to participate in lottery events. The demand for these offline lotteries is mainly driven by the growth of lottery retailers, increased prize money, and more permissive government regulations. In addition, the landscape traditionally includes casinos and designated shops, often located in residential areas. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Lottery Market in North America Market Dynamics

Key Driver

New launches are a key factor driving market growth.  The companies favor natural expansion methods, including the introduction of new games and lottery platforms. They are introducing new games and tickets on the usual physical and digital channels to drive engagement. For example, JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY sets itself apart by offering players a chance to win a triple jackpot for as little as USD 1; each ticket includes three sets of numbers for potential matches. Additional chances to win can be obtained by combining all matches on one ticket with the Extra Combo of USD 1. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trend -  The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in lottery platforms is a major trend in the market. 

Significant Challenge - Security and credibility issues related to lotteries are significant challenges restricting market growth. 

What are the key data covered in this Lottery Market in North America?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the lottery market between 2022 and 2026
  • Precise estimation of the size of the lottery market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the lottery market industry across North America
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of lottery market companies

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Platform

7 Market Segmentation byType

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

