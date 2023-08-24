Lottery Market in North America is to grow by USD 50.25 billion from 2021 to 2026 | New launches to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The lottery market in North America is estimated to grow by USD 50.25 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Also, the growth momentum will progress - Request a sample report

What's New?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lottery Market in North America

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Lottery Market in North America - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on platform (traditional and online), and type (scratch-off games, terminal-based games, and sports lotteries)

The lottery market in the traditional platform segment will be significant during the forecast period. The conventional setup involves physical lottery stores where users purchase physical lottery tickets to participate in lottery events. The demand for these offline lotteries is mainly driven by the growth of lottery retailers, increased prize money, and more permissive government regulations. In addition, the landscape traditionally includes casinos and designated shops, often located in residential areas. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments- Download a Sample Report

Lottery Market in North America – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

New launches are a key factor driving market growth. The companies favor natural expansion methods, including the introduction of new games and lottery platforms. They are introducing new games and tickets on the usual physical and digital channels to drive engagement. For example, JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY sets itself apart by offering players a chance to win a triple jackpot for as little as USD 1; each ticket includes three sets of numbers for potential matches. Additional chances to win can be obtained by combining all matches on one ticket with the Extra Combo of USD 1. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trend - The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in lottery platforms is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenge - Security and credibility issues related to lotteries are significant challenges restricting market growth.

Drivers, Trends and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report! - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Lottery Market in North America?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the lottery market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the lottery market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the lottery market industry across North America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of lottery market companies

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The online lottery market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 12,741.16 million. This online lottery market report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (the lotto, quizzes type lottery, numbers game, scratch-off instant games, and others), platform (mobile app based and desktop), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Increased reach of online lottery is the key driver shaping the global online lottery market.

The Global Online Gambling Market Size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.03% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 150.5 billion. The growth of the market depends on several factors, including growing demand for mobile gambling, increasing betting on e-sports, and reduced stringency in government regulations. Growing online data security issues is a major factor hindering the market growth.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Platform

7 Market Segmentation byType

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio