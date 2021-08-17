Lottery Market In the US 2020-2024: Arizona Lottery, Connecticut Lottery Corp., Florida Lottery Emerge as Dominant Market Players - Technavio
Aug 17, 2021, 11:45 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The lottery market in the US is expected to grow by USD 20.62 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Arizona Lottery (US), Connecticut Lottery Corp. (US), Florida Lottery (US), Pennsylvania Lottery (US), and Pollard Banknote Ltd. (US) emerge as key revenue-generating market participants during the forecast period.
The growing adoption of marketing strategies, surging penetration of smartphones, and the emerging popularity of lottery due to low adoption cost and easy availability are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. In addition, various trends including advancing technologies, increasing strategic alliances, and surging organic growth are anticipated to boost the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, factors such as the socio-economic impact of lotteries, the prevalence of the black market, and the presence of stringent regulations will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/lottery-market-in-us-industry-analysis
Lottery Market In US: Type Landscape
The report segments the lottery market in the US by type into scratch-off games, terminal-based games, and sports lotteries. Scratch-off games were the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024.
Lottery Market In US: Platform Landscape
By platform, the traditional segment was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market. The report also offers exhaustive analytical data on the online platform segment for clients to make effective and informed business decisions.
Companies Covered:
- Arizona Lottery
- Connecticut Lottery Corp.
- Florida Lottery
- INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC
- New York State Gaming Commission
- Pennsylvania Lottery
- Pollard Banknote Ltd.
- Scientific Games Corp.
- Texas Lottery Commission
- The California State Lottery
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
