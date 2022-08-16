Lottery Market in US - Growing Adoption of Marketing Strategies to Increase Ticket Sales Will Boost the Market Growth

The lottery market value in US is set to grow by USD 27.9 billion , progressing at a CAGR of 5.96% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Moreover, the Y-O-Y growth rate of 2021 was estimated at 5.24%.

The lottery market in US is segmented by Type (scratch-off games, terminal-based game, and sports lotteries) and Platform (traditional and online).

The lottery market in US report offers information on several market vendors, including Arizona Lottery, Connecticut Lottery Corp., Florida Lottery, International Game Technology plc, New York State Gaming Commission, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pollard Banknote Ltd., Scientific Games Corp., Texas Lottery Commission, and The California State Lottery among others.

The growing adoption of marketing strategies to increase ticket sales is notably driving the lottery market in US growth, although factors such as socio-economic impact of lotteries may impede the market growth. Moreover, advancing technologies is the major trend influencing lottery market growth in the US.

The lottery market share in US growth by the scratch-off games will be significant during the forecast period.

What are the Top Players Doing to Compete in the Market?

The lottery market in the US is fragmented and the vendors are adopting growth strategies such as investing in R&D to compete in the market. For instance –

Arizona Lottery - The company offers Arizona lottery to support Arizona programs for the public benefit.

Moreover, to make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors are also focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Lottery Market in US Also Covers the Following Areas –

Lottery Market Sizing in US

Lottery Market Forecast in US

Lottery Market Analysis in US

Lottery Market in US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.96% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 27.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.24 Performing market contribution US at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arizona Lottery, Connecticut Lottery Corp., Florida Lottery, International Game Technology plc, New York State Gaming Commission, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pollard Banknote Ltd., Scientific Games Corp., Texas Lottery Commission, and The California State Lottery Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

