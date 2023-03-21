Lottery market size in Mexico to grow by USD 3,537.24 million between 2022 and 2027; Increasing penetration of online lottery identified as a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The lottery market size in Mexico is estimated to increase by USD 3,537.24 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The increasing penetration of online lottery is one of the major trends influencing growth. The rising adoption of smartphones and the availability of the internet have increased the number of online users. This has encouraged vendors to provide better experiences to customers and tap the growth potential. Many vendors are introducing online platforms to engage customers as well as promote their other product offerings, such as gaming, sports betting, and other forms of gambling. Such developments are positively influencing market growth. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mexico Lottery Market 2023-2027

Lottery market in Mexico – Vendor Analysis

The lottery market in Mexico is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. The vendors are expanding their geographical presence and introducing new products to cater to a large customer base and increase revenue. The competition in the market is increasing with the entry of new players, technological innovations, and rising M&As.

Vendor Offerings -

Bet365 Group Ltd. - The company offers lottery games such as Lotto365.

- The company offers lottery games such as Lotto365. EU Lotto Ltd. - The company offers lottery services such as bingo, toto, and 1Xgames.

- The company offers lottery services such as bingo, toto, and 1Xgames. Florida Lottery - The company offers lottery services such as Powerball, jackpot triple play, and cash pop.

- The company offers lottery services such as Powerball, jackpot triple play, and cash pop. Gammastack Inc. - The company offers lottery services such as casino and online casino.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, trade tensions; and risk of recession competitiveness and key competitor positions

Lottery Market in Mexico - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on platform (offline and online) and type (draw-based lotteries, sports lotteries, instant lotteries, and others).

The market will observe significant growth in the offline platform segment during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is majorly driven by factors such as the expansion of lottery retailers, increasing lottery prize money, and liberalization of government regulations. In addition, the introduction of technologically advanced solutions by vendors is supporting the segment's growth.

Lottery Market in Mexico – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers –

The growth of the market is driven by the high return on investment (ROI) potential in a lottery. Lotteries offer the highest returns in the gaming industry. Lottery rewards are offered in the form of physical goods and monetary benefits. The chances of winning are low. However, the maximum winning jackpot has no limit. For instance, Mexico's national lottery offers jackpots of up to M$150 million in a single draw. Such high ROIs are increasing investments by customers in lottery tickets, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major challenges –

Security and credibility issues related to lotteries are key challenges hindering market growth. The number of cybercrimes is increasing across the world. As more people are involved in online lottery, these platforms have become major targets for cyber attackers and scammers. Many online lottery platforms do not have the latest cybersecurity technologies in place, which increases the risk of online fraud. These challenges are hindering the growth of the market.

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about

What are the key data covered in this lottery market in Mexico report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the lottery market in Mexico between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the lottery market in Mexico and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the lottery market across Mexico

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of lottery market in Mexico

Lottery Market in Mexico Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,537.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.05 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arizona Lottery, Bet365 Group Ltd., Electronic and Communication Media SAPI de CV, Ensenanza e Investigacion Superior AC, EU Lotto Ltd., Florida Lottery, Gammastack Inc., Georgia Lottery Corp., Hoosier Lottery, International Game Technology plc, Interwetten Gaming Ltd., INTRALOT SA, Juega Lotto SA de CV, Latino Arts Inc., Legacy Eight Curacao NV, New Mexico Lottery, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pollard Banknote Ltd., TECHNOLOGY IN CALIPLAY ENTERTAINMENT SAPI DE CV, and Winland Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

