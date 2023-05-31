Lottery Market size in the US to grow by USD 39.39 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by the growing adoption of marketing strategies to increase ticket sales - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the lottery market in the US, 2023-2027 estimates to register an incremental growth of by USD 39.39 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period. The market is concentrated due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Lottery Market In the US 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Lottery Market 2023-2027

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Arizona Lottery, Connecticut Lottery Corp., Florida Lottery, International Game Technology plc, New York State Gaming Commission, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pollard Banknote Ltd., Scientific Games LLC, and Texas Lottery Commission are among some of the major market participants.

Arizona Lottery

Connecticut Lottery Corp.

Florida Lottery

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Lottery Market in the US 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Lottery Market in the US 2023-2027 Size

Lottery Market in the US 2023-2027 Trends

Lottery Market in the US 2023-2027 Industry Analysis

Market Drivers

Growing adoption of marketing strategies to increase ticket sales

High penetration of smartphones

Growing popularity of lottery due to low adoption cost and easy availability

Market Trends

Advancing technologies

The growing use of lottery money for good cause

Growing focus on ensuring the security of lotteries

Market Challenges

Socioeconomic impact of lotteries

Prevalence of black market

Presence of stringent regulations

In addition to the forecast, the report also highlights the key opportunities by analyzing drivers, trends, and challenges for the market. download Sample reports

Lottery Market in the US 2023-2027: Segmentation

Lottery Market in the US is segmented as below:

Type

Scratch-off Games: The market share growth by the scratch-off games segment will be significant during the forecast period. Owing to the low cost of scratch-off cards and the instant chances to win price, the popularity of scratch-off games is rising.



Terminal-based Games



Sports Lotteries

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027) – Download a Sample Report

Lottery Market in the US 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist the lottery market in the US growth during the next five years

Estimation of the lottery market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the lottery market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lottery market vendors in the US

Lottery Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.61% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 39.39 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.96 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US and North America Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arizona Lottery, Connecticut Lottery Corp., Florida Lottery, International Game Technology plc, New York State Gaming Commission, Pennsylvania Lottery, Pollard Banknote Ltd., Scientific Games LLC, and Texas Lottery Commission Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

