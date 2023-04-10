Lottery market size to grow by USD 182.44 billion between 2022 and 2027; APAC to account for 36% market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The lottery market size is expected to grow by USD 182.44 billion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 6.96% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the relaxation of government regulations and the increasing disposable income of the population have been crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. The increased penetration of smartphones and the internet have further aided the growth of the lottery market in APAC. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lottery Market 2023-2027

Lottery Market Driver: Increasing penetration of online lottery to drive growth

The rising adoption of smartphones and the internet has increased the consumption of digital content in the last five years. This has had an impact on the lottery market landscape as well. Market players are shifting toward online platforms for virtual lotteries. The ease of access and the availability of various mobile apps and platforms have allowed customers to easily participate in online lotteries. In addition, vendors are adopting advanced technologies such as interactive bots and attractive graphics to make online lottery more appealing to customers. All these factors are increasing the participation of people in online lotteries, which is driving the growth of the market.

Lottery Market Trend: Growing use of lottery money for good causes

Several governments actively promote participation in lotteries to support noble causes. The revenue generated from such lotteries can be used for building public facilities such as educational institutions. The use of lottery money for welfare causes is expected to encourage more people to invest in lotteries. This trend will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Some of the key Lottery Market Players:

The lottery market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of numerous players that provide similar products. This factor is making the competition more intense in the market. To maintain a competitive edge, vendors are introducing new games with different price ranges. By offering different types of games, vendors are trying to engage customers by maintaining excitement and curiosity. In addition, the growing penetration of the internet has led vendors to focus on online platforms. This has also resulted in vendors adopting different marketing strategies, such as leveraging social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

Agento N.V, Arizona Lottery, Berjaya Corp. Berhad, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd., Colorado Lottery, Florida Lottery, Gaming China, Georgia Lottery Corp., International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Jumbo Interactive Ltd., Lotto NZ, Maruhan Co. Ltd., New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games LLC, STRATACACHE, Tabcorp Holdings Ltd., The California State Lottery, and The Hong Kong Jockey Club are some of the key vendors covered in the report.

Gain instant access to our 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Lottery Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the lottery market by platform (offline and online), type (terminal-based games, scratch-off games, and sports lotteries), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By platform, the market growth will be significant in the offline segment during the forecast period. Vendors operating in the segment are focusing on new sales strategies and are expanding into the retail selling model by deploying slot machines and partnering with retail outlets such as supermarkets and convenience stores. This provides convenience to consumers and helps vendors increase their presence, which increases the chances of people buying lotteries. In addition, increased promotion of lotteries by governments for welfare causes will drive the growth of the segment.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

The lottery market in Mexico is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 3,537.24 million . The market is segmented by platform (offline and online) and type (draw-based lotteries, sports lotteries, instant lotteries, and others).

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by . The market is segmented by platform (offline and online) and type (draw-based lotteries, sports lotteries, instant lotteries, and others). The lottery market in US is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.61% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 39.39 billion . The market is segmented by type (scratch-off games, terminal-based games, and sports lotteries) and platform (traditional and online).

Lottery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.96% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 182.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.56 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, Italy, France, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agento N.V, Arizona Lottery, Berjaya Corp. Berhad, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd., Colorado Lottery, Florida Lottery, Gaming China, Georgia Lottery Corp., International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Jumbo Interactive Ltd., Lotto NZ, Maruhan Co. Ltd., New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games LLC, STRATACACHE, Tabcorp Holdings Ltd., The California State Lottery, and The Hong Kong Jockey Club Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global lottery market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global lottery market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Platform Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Platform

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Platform

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Platform



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Platform

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Platform

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Platform ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Platform ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Terminal-based games - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Terminal-based games - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Terminal-based games - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Terminal-based games - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Terminal-based games - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Scratch-off games - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Scratch-off games - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Scratch-off games - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Scratch-off games - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Scratch-off games - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Sports lotteries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Sports lotteries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Sports lotteries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Sports lotteries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Sports lotteries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Agento N.V

Exhibit 115: Agento N.V - Overview



Exhibit 116: Agento N.V - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Agento N.V - Key offerings

12.4 Berjaya Corp. Berhad

Exhibit 118: Berjaya Corp. Berhad - Overview



Exhibit 119: Berjaya Corp. Berhad - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Berjaya Corp. Berhad - Key offerings

12.5 Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 124: China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Colorado Lottery

Exhibit 127: Colorado Lottery - Overview



Exhibit 128: Colorado Lottery - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Colorado Lottery - Key offerings

12.8 Florida Lottery

Exhibit 130: Florida Lottery - Overview



Exhibit 131: Florida Lottery - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Florida Lottery - Key offerings

12.9 Georgia Lottery Corp.

Exhibit 133: Georgia Lottery Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Georgia Lottery Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Georgia Lottery Corp. - Key offerings

12.10 International Game Technology plc

Exhibit 136: International Game Technology plc - Overview



Exhibit 137: International Game Technology plc - Business segments



Exhibit 138: International Game Technology plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: International Game Technology plc - Segment focus

12.11 INTRALOT SA

Exhibit 140: INTRALOT SA - Overview



Exhibit 141: INTRALOT SA - Business segments



Exhibit 142: INTRALOT SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: INTRALOT SA - Segment focus

12.12 Lotto NZ

Exhibit 144: Lotto NZ - Overview



Exhibit 145: Lotto NZ - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Lotto NZ - Key offerings

12.13 New York State Gaming Commission

Gaming Commission Exhibit 147: New York State Gaming Commission - Overview

Gaming Commission - Overview

Exhibit 148: New York State Gaming Commission - Product / Service

Gaming Commission - Product / Service

Exhibit 149: New York State Gaming Commission - Key offerings

12.14 Scientific Games LLC

Exhibit 150: Scientific Games LLC - Overview



Exhibit 151: Scientific Games LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Scientific Games LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Scientific Games LLC - Segment focus

12.15 STRATACACHE

Exhibit 154: STRATACACHE - Overview



Exhibit 155: STRATACACHE - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: STRATACACHE - Key offerings

12.16 The California State Lottery

Exhibit 157: The California State Lottery - Overview



Exhibit 158: The California State Lottery - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: The California State Lottery - Key offerings

12.17 The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Exhibit 160: The Hong Kong Jockey Club - Overview



Exhibit 161: The Hong Kong Jockey Club - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: The Hong Kong Jockey Club - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 163: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 164: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 165: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 166: Research methodology



Exhibit 167: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 168: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 169: List of abbreviations

