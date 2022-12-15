Lottery market size to grow by USD 228.43 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global lottery market as a part of the global casinos and gaming market, the parent market. The global lottery market size is estimated to increase by USD 228.43 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 9.24%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lottery Market

Global lottery market- Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global lottery market– Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global lottery market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer lottery in the market are Agento N.V., Berjaya Corp. Berhad, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd., Colorado Lottery, Florida Lottery, Gaming China, Georgia Lottery Corp., Illinois State Lottery, International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Jumbo Interactive Ltd., Lotto NZ, Maruhan Corp., New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games Corp., STRATACACHE Inc., Tabcorp Holdings Ltd., The California State Lottery, and The Hong Kong Jockey Club and others.

The global lottery market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by increasing penetration of online lottery, the growing popularity of lottery due to low-cost adoption, and easy availability and adoption of social media marketing for lottery promotion. The global lottery market is characterized by the presence of numerous players that provide similar products. To maintain a competitive edge, lottery ticket providers are introducing new games with different price ranges, starting from USD 30 to as high as USD 1,000. Such low-price tickets make them affordable to a huge population. By offering different types of games, vendors are trying to engage customers by maintaining excitement and curiosity.

Vendor Insights –

Agento N.V.

Berjaya Corp. Berhad

Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd.

Colorado Lottery

Florida Lottery

Gaming China

Georgia Lottery Corp.

Illinois State Lottery

International Game Technology plc

INTRALOT SA

Jumbo Interactive Ltd.

Lotto NZ

Global lottery market- Segmentation assessment

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global lottery market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global lottery market.

APAC will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. China is the key region for lottery market in APAC. Over the projection period, the growth of the lottery market in APAC will be driven by the relaxation of governmental rules and rising levels of disposable income among the populace.

Segment Overview

Based on type, the global lottery market is segmented into terminal-based games, scratch-off games, and sports lotteries.

The lottery market share growth by the terminal-based games segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The increased interest in casinos and consumers' desire to win at lotteries are two key factors contributing to the expansion of this market. The reward money given out in terminal-based games is also substantially higher than it is in other kinds of lotteries. Furthermore, the increasing usage of reconfigurable electronic gaming machines among casinos is likely to drive this segment's growth during the forecast period.

Global lottery market – Market dynamics

Impactful Driver - One of the key factors driving growth in the lottery market is the increasing penetration of online lottery. The increased use of smartphones and the Internet is responsible for the expansion of the online lottery. Customers can easily take part in the lottery due to the availability of numerous mobile apps and online platforms. Vendors are using advanced technologies to enhance the consumer appeal of the online lottery, including interactive bots and graphics that have become common in the gaming industry. Such factors will contribute to the growth of market during the forecasted period.

Key Trend - The adoption of technologies by lottery operators is a lottery market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Since the worldwide lottery sector is heavily regulated and mostly controlled by governments it is difficult to expand the business. Vendors started putting more effort into figuring out unique ways to engage clients rather than conducting business the old-fashioned way. The increasing usage of online platforms by customers has offered businesses with numerous options. With more people going online, lottery suppliers must move away from traditional instant games and provide players with a more social experience and involvement when playing in groups.

Major Challenge - The stringent regulations on the lottery in various regions will be a major challenge for the lottery market during the forecast period. In many countries, the government either owns the businesses that operate the lottery or grants licenses to private businesses to operate them. Governments frequently regulate gambling and its various forms because of the high risk involved and the significant socio-economic impact it has, which limits the market entry of private companies and slows market expansion.

What are the key data covered in this lottery market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the lottery market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the lottery market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the lottery market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of lottery market vendors

The casinos and gambling market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.13% between 2022 and 2027 . The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 90.22 billion . This report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (offline and online), type (poker, blackjack, craps, lottery, and others), and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).



The Casino Gaming Equipment Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.55%. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 14,265.1 million . This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (casinos, malls, and others), type (casino tables, slot machines, gaming chips, video poker machines, and others), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

Lottery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.24% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 228.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 11.11 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Italy, France, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Agento N.V., Berjaya Corp. Berhad, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd., Colorado Lottery, Florida Lottery, Gaming China, Georgia Lottery Corp., Illinois State Lottery, International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Jumbo Interactive Ltd., Lotto NZ, Maruhan Corp., New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games Corp., STRATACACHE Inc., Tabcorp Holdings Ltd., The California State Lottery, and The Hong Kong Jockey Club Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

