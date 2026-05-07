LOTTO Unveils 'Legends Begin with LOTTO' Global Campaign Ahead of Football's Biggest Global Stage

Featuring Flavor Flav, Lenny S, Mark Iacono, Ashley Nicole Moss and more, the Anthony Mandler directed film captures a defining moment where sport, music and culture converge

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Italian sports and lifestyle brand LOTTO today announced the launch of its 2026 global brand campaign, 'Legends Begin with LOTTO,' debuting with a 90 second film directed by Anthony Mandler. Launching ahead of football's biggest global stage this summer, the campaign brings together a cross generational cast of athletes, tastemakers and cultural voices to spotlight how the beautiful game continues to shape and connect cultures worldwide.

Flavor Flav appears in new LOTTO global brand campaign - 'Legends Begin with LOTTO.' Loradana Paletta, U.S. U17 women's national team member and LOTTO's first U.S. NIL athlete in the new LOTTO global brand campaign.

Structured as a cinematic relay, the film follows a soccer ball as it moves across generations, geographies and creative disciplines. Each pass represents a moment of connection, linking individuals through shared ambition, creativity and energy, and illustrating how ideas and influence travel across cultures.

Rooted in LOTTO's Italian heritage and reimagined through a contemporary lens, the campaign highlights the enduring role of sport in shaping style and culture in 2026 and beyond. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Mexico City, one of the cities at the center of this summer's global football stage, the film places LOTTO's legacy within a modern, international context.

The campaign is underpinned by a global expression of LOTTO product, spanning the brand's U.S. lifestyle collection, international design collaborations, and archival-inspired football kits. From contemporary lifestyle silhouettes to heritage pieces reimagined for today, the assortment reflects LOTTO's unique ability to bridge sport performance with cultural relevance across markets.

The film features a cross-cultural cast spanning sports, entertainment, food, fashion, and media, including:

Flavor Flav: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member of hip hop group Public Enemy; GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award recipient

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member of hip hop group Public Enemy; GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Lenny S: Veteran hip hop music industry executive and cultural tastemaker

Veteran hip hop music industry executive and cultural tastemaker Mark Iacono: Owner of famed Brooklyn and Miami pizzeria Lucali

Owner of famed Brooklyn and Miami pizzeria Lucali Kellyn Acosta: Midfielder at Polish club Pogon Szczecin; former U.S. men's national team member

Midfielder at Polish club Pogon Szczecin; former U.S. men's national team member Sofia Huerta: Defender at Seattle Reign FC; former U.S. women's national team member

Defender at Seattle Reign FC; former U.S. women's national team member Stu Holden: Soccer analyst and host at FOX Sports; former U.S. men's national team member

Soccer analyst and host at FOX Sports; former U.S. men's national team member Loradana Paletta: Midfielder at NYCFC U15 Academy; U.S. U17 women's national team member; number one ranked American women's youth player born in 2011 and LOTTO's first U.S. NIL athlete

Midfielder at NYCFC U15 Academy; U.S. U17 women's national team member; number one ranked American women's youth player born in 2011 and LOTTO's first U.S. NIL athlete Eva Shaw: Canadian DJ, songwriter, record producer and fashion model

Canadian DJ, songwriter, record producer and fashion model Ashley Nicole Moss: Analyst and host at CBS Sports; host of BET's 106 and Sports

Analyst and host at CBS Sports; host of BET's 106 and Sports Marco Messina: Founder of Italian Football TV IFTV

Founder of Italian Football TV IFTV Khristian Jasper: Fashion model

Each participant receives and reinterprets the ball within their own world, reflecting how creativity and cultural influence evolve through shared experiences.

"We approached our casting of the "starting 11" as a collective of athletes, creators, and cultural architects who don't just show up in moments, but define them, said Jameel Spencer, Chief Marketing Officer Fashion & Sports at WHP Global, owner of the LOTTO brand. It's a reflection of how LOTTO has always lived at the intersection of sport and culture, maintaining real credibility with those who move it. The mix of talent is intended to be both obvious and implied in the spirit of 'if you know, you know.' Commissioning Anthony Mandler, someone I've built with over decades, allowed us to tell that story with depth and intention, honoring LOTTO's 50+ year legacy and how it continues to resonate on a global stage today."

LOTTO partnered with acclaimed director and photographer Anthony Mandler to bring the campaign to life in Mexico City. Known for his work with artists including Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Eminem, JAY Z and Beyoncé, Mandler brings a cinematic approach that blends intimate, character driven moments with high energy sequences, elevating the campaign into a visually driven cultural narrative.

"The influence that LOTTO has had both on sport and culture is undeniable over the last 5 decades. With this campaign we wanted to continue that tradition of injecting the brand within the Global conversation of not just Football but also the ever-changing diversity of cultures that exist behind the sport. In a way LOTTO becomes the lease through which we see the world, one where the GAME becomes the inciting incident of our lives.," said Anthony Mandler, Director.

'Legends Begin with LOTTO' will roll out globally across digital and social platforms throughout 2026, supported by ongoing storytelling and cultural moments timed to the world's biggest stages in sport. As LOTTO continues to expand at the intersection of sport and culture, the campaign reinforces the brand's commitment to a new generation of influence, where performance, creativity and style move seamlessly across borders.

Product featured in the campaign will be available through select global retail partners, including DICK'S Sporting Goods, Amazon and on lottosport.com.

High resolution campaign images can be found HERE.

About LOTTO

LOTTO is a premier Italian sports brand established in 1973, globally recognized for its innovative, performance-driven footwear, apparel, and accessories, featuring its iconic logo inspired by a tennis court over a soccer field. With deep roots in soccer and tennis, LOTTO has been worn by legendary teams including A.C. Milan and Juventus F.C., as well as elite soccer players such as Dino Zoff, Ruud Gullit, and Andriy Shevchenko, alongside top tennis athletes including Martina Navratilova, Francesca Schiavone, Marion Bartoli, and Boris Becker. Owned by WHP Global, LOTTO continues to expand its presence across key markets worldwide. Today, the brand is distributed in more than 100 countries and worn by over 40 soccer teams, 300+ professional soccer players, and more than 200 professional tennis players worldwide. Building on its performance heritage, LOTTO continues to grow across both sport and lifestyle categories. For more information, visit www.lottosport.com and follow @lottosportus.

About WHP Global

WHP Global (www.whp-global.com) is a leading brand management platform founded in 2019 to acquire and grow consumer brands. Its portfolio includes 15+ powerful brands across fashion, sports, and hardgoods, generating over $8.5+ billion in annual retail sales across 80+ countries. Headquartered in New York with offices worldwide, WHP Global partners with more than 200 leading operators and drives strategic value through proprietary initiatives, including an internal AI Innovation Lab. For brand news and updates, follow WHP Global on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

LOTTO US

Berk Communications

[email protected]

WHP Global

Jaime Cassavechia

[email protected]

646-701-7041

SOURCE LOTTO