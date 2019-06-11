Lotus Bakeries maker of Biscoff Cookies Releases All-New Line Of Super-Premium Ice Cream With Biscoff Inside

This family-owned company from Belgium has developed the quintessential ice cream by marrying dairy cream with crunchy Biscoff cookies and the original cookie butter. The ice cream offerings include both pint and bar formats. The pints will be available in 5 velvety flavors all with crunchy Biscoff cookies and cookie butter inclusions: Original, Chocolate Brownie, Salted Caramel, Belgian Chocolate Chip, and Blueberry Cheesecake. The Lotus Biscoff ice cream bar, or 'heaven on a stick,' will initially come in 1 irresistible flavor. The original cookie butter ice cream is dipped in a layer of delicious cookie butter and then enrobed in a creamy layer of Belgian chocolate. Lotus Bakeries prides itself on the quality of its products which is why all SKUs have no added colors and use carefully selected non-GMO, no RBST ingredients.

Lotus Bakeries' roots date back to 1932 and they have been cultivating universally loved, quality products, like Biscoff, ever since. Through Lotus Biscoff's popular line of cookies, and cookie butter comes ice cream - the natural progression for the Biscoff family of products as they continue to expand their current product line beyond the beloved Biscoff cookie.

"Biscoff is exploding in the US and we can't be more excited to bring the beloved Biscoff taste to ice cream," said Michelle Singer, Lotus Bakeries U.S. General Manager.

Lotus Biscoff's line of super-premium ice cream is scheduled to launch in stores in pints in July 2019 and bars in October 2019. Retail roll-out is ongoing, yet it will be available at participating Safeway/Albertsons chains in Northern California, Oregon, Idaho, and Arizona with many more chains coming soon.

Lotus Bakeries began in the village of Lembeke in 1932 and is now active worldwide in the indulgent and natural snacking segment with the Lotus, Lotus Biscoff, Dinosaurus, Peijnenburg, Annas, Nākd, Trek, BEAR, and Kiddylicious brands, among others. Lotus Bakeries, with headquarters in Belgium, is a dynamic, internationally oriented company with production facilities in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, South-Africa and Sweden, and twenty company-owned sales organizations in Europe, America, and Asia. Lotus Bakeries also works with commercial partners in fifty countries worldwide. Lotus Bakeries has approximately 1,900 employees. By maintaining a healthy balance between tradition and innovation, the Lotus brand indulges consumers with a unique range of high-quality, tasty products. The secret of Lotus Biscoff lies in the cookie's unique flavor, distinctive design, and delightful crispiness. The unique caramelized cookie flavor has also been incorporated into cookie butter and ice cream. The shares of Lotus Bakeries are listed on the Euronext Brussels.

