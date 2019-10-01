Lotus Clinical Research Adopts Veeva Vault CDMS to Improve Efficiency and Speed Study Timelines Across Clinical Teams

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotus Clinical Research is pleased to announce that two of its Biometrics team members, Jennifer Nezzer and Andrea Krueger, presented at 2019 Veeva R&D Summit to discuss Lotus' use of Veeva Vault CDMS, which combines EDC, coding, data cleaning, and reporting in a single cloud platform for clinical data management. Vault CDMS enables Lotus to go live with study databases faster and improve efficiency for study teams. As an early adopter, Lotus has gained significant experience leveraging the innovations within Veeva Vault CDMS.

Lotus Clinical Research

As a CRO and research site specializing in analgesic studies, Lotus Clinical Research needed a modern cloud-based clinical platform to drive study efficiency and quality. Adopting Vault CDMS, along with Veeva's unified eTMF and CTMS suite, has provided those efficiencies. The EDC system is intuitive and easy to use for data managers, clinical research associates (CRAs) and the site personnel. With its QuickView capability, Vault CDMS simplifies data entry for sites by showing open queries and tasks that require completion. CRAs can view outstanding tasks and data that needs verification to save time when preparing for each site visit, while data managers can eliminate manual tracking with automated reporting.

"Veeva Vault CDMS gives our site personnel a user-friendly interface that takes them directly to what's needed so they no longer have to click through casebooks and find where they left off," said Jennifer Nezzer, Director of Biometrics at Lotus Clinical Research. "Automated to-do lists and reports also save our CRAs and data managers hours each week. Veeva has improved the overall experience in how we collect and clean clinical data."

"Veeva is proud to work with Lotus and support their use of technology to provide superior service to their clients," said Henry Levy, general manager of Veeva Vault CDMS. "There's been excitement and pent up demand for a modern clinical data management application that can easily run studies of all types. Veeva Vault CDMS can handle the smallest to the most complex studies and get them up and running fast."

About Lotus Clinical Research: Lotus Clinical Research is a specialty analgesic CRO, research site, and regulatory consulting firm supporting all phases of discovery for analgesic treatments and has played a role in 10 analgesic FDA approvals. Led by Dr. Neil Singla, Lotus focuses on optimizing design/conduct of clinical trials in pain, providing scientific leadership at every step of the development process. In assisting with the advancement of pain therapies, Lotus Clinical Research seeks to invent and operationalize research methods that improve study design and conduct for analgesic trials, which support our mission to help alleviate the opioid crisis in society.

Contact:

Hadley Rakowski

Lotus Clinical Research

802-343-5470

hrakowski@lotuscr.com

www.lotuscr.com

