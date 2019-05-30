Lotus Clinical Research Announces the Addition of Drs. Lee Simon and Allan Green

PASADENA, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotus Clinical Research, a specialty analgesic full-service CRO, has announced the addition of Lee Simon, MD, FACP, FACR as Principal Advisor, Osteoarthritis Research and Allan Green, MD, PhD, JD as Medical Imaging and Research Advisor. In their new roles, Drs. Green and Simon will provide scientific leadership and expertise on the design and conduct of Lotus' current osteoarthritis pain research programs and work to expand Lotus' osteoarthritis (OA) pain expertise and capabilities.

Dr. Lee Simon has been a clinical Rheumatologist for 25 years and was previously the Division Director, Analgesic, Anti-inflammatory, Ophthalmologic Drug Products (DAAODP), ODEV, CDER, United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). His experience includes extensive involvement in drug development in the US, serving on consulting advisory boards for many sponsors researching pain, anti-inflammatory effects, alteration of bone turnover, as well as modifying inflammatory disease states. He was a National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded investigator, served on the Board of Directors of the American College of Rheumatology (ACR), served as the Chair of Education for the ACR and on the committee of the National Arthritis Foundation, and served as the Scientific Abstract Selection Chair of the Annual Meeting of the ACR. He served on the Steering Committees of IMPAACT, a group developing recommendations for the design and implementation of clinical trials investigating pain and NIH Osteoarthritis Initiative and served as Chair of the biannual "Innovative Therapies in "Autoimmune Disease" conference sponsored by the ACR, FDA, NIH, and the Arthritis Foundation and is on the Steering Committee and was Co-chair of the 2004 and 2012 OMERACT (Outcome Measures in Rheumatology) Biannual Meeting -- OMERACT is a constituent group of the World Health Organization (WHO) through the International League of Associations of Rheumatology (ILAR).

In joining Lotus Clinical Research, Dr. Simon is responsible for advising on Osteoarthritis pain clinical trials to further expand our resources and drive anticipated growth.

Allan Green, MD, PhD, JD is a physician, attorney, and research scientist with 30 years' experience developing new drug products, consulting with pharmaceutical companies and investors in the pharmaceutical industry, has represented and consulted with many domestic and international companies and has significant operating management experience with a number of successful biomedical companies. Dr. Green holds several US patents and has served as a technical consultant to a variety of government committees. He has held several medical school appointments and is the author of numerous peer-reviewed scientific papers on biochemistry and drug development. He was Medical Director of New England Nuclear/DuPont Medical Products, Chief of Nuclear Medicine, University Hospitals, Boston, was an Instructor at Harvard Medical School and is currently on the medical staffs of Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Medical Center. Additionally, Dr. Green is an Adjunct Professor of Law at Boston College Law School where he teaches Food and Drug Law.

"Both Drs. Simon and Green are well-known by the academic community, the FDA, and our clients, and their breadth of experience and expertise in analgesic clinical research will support our expansion into the chronic pain research area," said Lotus CEO, Neil Singla, MD. "Lotus Clinical Research continues to With Drs. Simon and Green joining our scientific advisory panel with other key leaders including Robert Dworkin, Lotus is more equipped to deliver comprehensive analgesic clinical trial services in both acute and chronic pain. Lotus Clinical Research continues to strive towards our mission to reduce prescription drug misuse and abuse as we continue expanding our capabilities and scope with our world class analgesic leadership team, committed to meeting our clients' and society's needs."

About Lotus Clinical Research: Lotus Clinical Research is a specialty analgesic CRO, research site, and regulatory consulting firm supporting all phases of discovery for analgesic treatments and has played a role in 10 analgesic FDA approvals. Led by Dr. Neil Singla, Lotus focuses on optimizing design/conduct of clinical trials in pain providing scientific leadership at every step of the development process. In assisting with the advancement of pain therapies, Lotus Clinical Research seeks to invent and operationalize research methods that improve study design and conduct for analgesic trials, which support our mission to help alleviate the US opioid crisis and enhance the safe treatment of pain worldwide.

