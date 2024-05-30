Lotus Digital Expands Portfolio and Offerings in Rebrand to Noblestream Marketing

ORLANDO, Fla., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotus Digital is excited to announce its rebrand to Noblestream Marketing, reflecting an expansion of its solution portfolio to more broadly serve its clients.

The transition to Noblestream Marketing marks a significant milestone in the company's evolution, symbolizing its commitment to integrity, innovation, and deep marketing and business expertise. These principles are the guiding force behind every strategy and campaign, ensuring their partners receive the highest level of service and results.

"As I reflect on our journey, from serving early stage startups to some of the largest healthcare and technology companies in the world, I am filled with gratitude and excitement for the future. We're elated to announce this rebrand and our expansion into new verticals including real estate, hospitality, and travel/tourism, where we aim to continue delivering innovative solutions and success for our partners," says Ashlee Piga, CEO of Noblestream Marketing.

The company also unveils its expanded suite of services including technical and cybersecurity solutions to enhance marketing efforts. With technical expertise rooted in web, security, HIPPA and GDPR compliance, marketing automation administration, systems management, and API integrations, the company aims to ensure digital infrastructures are secure, compliant, and optimized for digital marketing success.

"We're thrilled to introduce our web and technical services as we continue to evolve and adapt to the changing technology landscapes. This addition underscores our commitment to providing integrated solutions that address the diverse needs of our partners and demonstrates our dedication to streamlining processes, and integrating new, forward-thinking technologies and approaches," explains Noblestream Marketing COO + CTO, Leonardo Piga.

The rebrand to Noblestream Marketing signifies a bold new chapter of growth and innovation where we remain steadfast in our commitment to exceeding expectations and setting new standards of excellence in the marketing industry. Join us on this exciting journey as we continue to shape the future of marketing and technology.

About Noblestream Marketing

At Noblestream Marketing, we prioritize forging meaningful connections and driving tangible results for our clients. Our approach to marketing blends innovative strategies and cutting-edge technologies to drive business success and enhance digital engagement. With a focus on integrity, expertise, and personalized attention, we help businesses thrive in competitive markets and build top-notch marketing campaigns that drive results. Visit us online or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook or X.

