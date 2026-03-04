Lotus Domaine Fund III, LP Announces Strategic Investment Relationship with OPENVC Fund I, LP

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotus Domaine Fund III, LP, a private equity fund focused on founder-led enterprise technology companies, today announced that it has entered into a finalized strategic investment relationship with OPENVC Unicorn Fund I, LP, a platform providing institutional-grade access to late-stage private technology companies.

The agreement, effective January 23, 2026, provides Lotus Domaine Fund III, LP with enhanced access to select late-stage private companies, including leading unicorn and decacorn enterprises, on terms designed to align with the Fund's existing governance and investment framework. The relationship is intended to broaden Lotus Domaine's visibility into the evolving enterprise technology landscape, including artificial intelligence, SaaS, and next-generation software platforms, while supporting informed decision-making across its remaining portfolio investments.

Through this relationship, Lotus Domaine Fund III, LP expects to gain exposure to often difficult to access shares in U.S. high-growth private companies at attractive pricing and terms, insight into emerging technology and operational trends, and connectivity to a network of experienced technology operators and innovators across the United States. The arrangement also supports the broader development of investment platforms designed to responsibly expand access to private companies that are remaining private longer, subject to applicable regulatory and structural constraints.

"This strategic relationship reinforces our long-term commitment to the future of enterprise software, AI, and next-generation technology platforms," said Ridaa Murad, Managing Director of Lotus Domaine. "By aligning with OPENVC, we are enhancing our ability to evaluate transformative companies at scale while maintaining a disciplined, investor-first approach that reflects our fiduciary responsibilities to our limited partners."

The agreement is fully executed, with no remaining conditions precedent, other than the satisfaction of final side letter objectives customary to the Fund's governance and investment processes.

About Lotus Domaine

Lotus Domaine is a mid-size private equity firm specializing in the lower middle market, with a focus on founder-led enterprise technology companies experiencing accelerated growth. The firm invests across AI-as-a-Service, SaaS, cybersecurity, and related technology sectors. Lotus Domaine's deep domain expertise, extensive network of industry talent and prospective customers, and collaborative partnership model enable portfolio companies to scale effectively and realize their full potential.

About OPENVC

OPENVC is revolutionizing index investing in the late-stage venture capital space by providing improved access to the world's leading private unicorn companies. OPENVC's mission is to democratize venture capital investment through low-cost, institutional-grade products that leverage the principles of index investing. By reducing fees and expanding access, OPENVC aims to make private market opportunities more accessible to a broader range of investors. For more information, visit www.openvc.com.

Important Disclosure

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Interests in Lotus Domaine Fund III, LP are offered only to accredited and institutional investors pursuant to applicable exemptions under U.S. securities laws and only through definitive offering documents.

